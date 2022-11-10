ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
NASDAQ

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.67%....
NASDAQ

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ

Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%....
NASDAQ

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ThredUp (TDUP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
NASDAQ

IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ

Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
NASDAQ

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ

Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ

Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Pedevco Corp. (PED) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -66.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

