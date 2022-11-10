Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen comments on 'horrendous' second half in OT loss to Vikings
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a devastating 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday due mainly to a fumble by the quarterback late in the fourth quarter. The fumble, Allen's third of the game, cost the Bills a surefire. Following the loss, a dejected Allen...
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching
This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss
It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023
The defense has terribly regressed. Its play-calling has been questionable at best. And there are players on the defense that just don’t seem to fit the bill. While tides might turn for the better when Deshaun Watson returns in week 12, this season might already be a wash. It...
Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Lolo Jones weighs in on Clemson RB Will Shipley’s impressive hurdle
Will Shipley delivered a hurdle so perfect on Saturday that it left even Lolo Jones impressed. Shipley rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s 31-16 win over Louisville. The sophomore running back broke a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that was aided by his great hurdle.
Colts' Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher calling hiring 'a disgrace'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has responded to comments made by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher about his hiring. "I respect his opinion, you know? Here’s the thing. God is my defender, man. I don’t have to defend myself," Saturday told NBC Sports' Peter King after the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 to finish off the most controversial NFL coaching debut in recent memory. "I am absolutely comfortable in who I am. I respect all those guys. Whoever has whatever negative opinion, I can assure you, it’s not gonna change who I am or what I believe I’m called to do. I have no idea, and I still don’t, how successful I’ll be, but we’re gonna work hard at it and I believe I can lead men and lead the staff. I’m excited about the opportunity."
Top 3 Steelers Quarterbacks of All-Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the most successful teams in the history of the NFL. Their legendary squad from the late 1970’s is considered one of the most formidable squads the game has ever seen. Today, we’ll be diving into the top three Steelers quarterbacks of all-time, and you will likely recognize them from some of their iconic teams of the past.
Giants HC Brian Daboll regrets viral sideline outburst
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll regrets the sideline outburst that made him a viral sensation Sunday afternoon. "You see it after and you’re like, 'I wish I didn’t do that' sometimes," Daboll admitted while speaking with reporters on Monday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
'It's the shoes': Why footwear is to blame for Cowboys' loss to Green Bay
Per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, tight end Dalton Schultz lamented the team's loss on everyone not being on the same page when it came to wearing cleats with long enough spikes. "Five guys didn't have their seven (inch) studs in. Got to prepare to play on grass....
49ers-Chargers: RB Elijah Mitchell shines in return from injury, says he and Christian McCaffrey can be NFL's best duo
Christian McCaffrey was the center of attention in the 49ers backfield heading into Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it wound up being Elijah Mitchell who shined the brightest in the team's 22-16 win, which came as a bit of a surprise considering where each running back was before the week started.
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
Insane stat shows how badly Broncos’ offense is holding team back
The Denver Broncos are one of the most unbalanced teams in NFL history, and there is one stat in particular that shows just how much their offense is holding them back. Following their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos are averaging just 14.6 points per game on the season. In terms of scoring output, they have the worst offense in the NFL. Defensively, the Broncos are the complete opposite. They are allowing just 16.6 points per game and have the best scoring defense in the NFL.
Former Pro Bowl WR: ‘This may be the year the Ravens win the Super Bowl’
Winners of four of their last five games, the Baltimore Ravens are arguably the hottest team in the AFC. With the easiest remaining strength of schedule among playoff contenders according to CBS Sports, the Ravens could potentially clinch the top seed in the AFC and have the easiest path to the Super Bowl, which is exactly where former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall expects them to be.
Saint Tyrann Mathieu Shows Respect for Troy Polamalu Before Steelers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor four new members of their Hall of Honor during Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Prior to kickoff, though, one Saint is showing love to another Pittsburgh legend. Heath Miller, Louis Lipps, Ray Matthew, Meryl Cope and Sam Davis will be inducted into the...
