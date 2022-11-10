The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.

2 DAYS AGO