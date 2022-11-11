Read full article on original website
Man dies after fire at Bloomington assisted living community
BLOOMINGTON — The Monroe County Coroner says one man died from his injuries after a fire at a Bloomington assisted living community. The fire happened Saturday morning at Evergreen Village, located off of S. Heirloom Drive. Coroner Joani Stalcup identified the man as Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington. Harper's...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
1 killed, 1 critically injured in I-465 crash early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg man died and a woman was critically injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. Brandon Machingura, 24, of Brownsburg,...
More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington
A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
Springville man dies after a crash Tuesday on Old Ind. 37 South near Orchard Lane
The Indiana State Police has confirmed that a 48-year-old man died Tuesday after a crash in the area of Old Ind. 37 South and Orchard Lane. Here is info released to the Bloomingtonian Thursday afternoon:. Monroe County- On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 12:50 p.m. Troopers from the Indiana...
A vehicle in flames led to brush fire in Loogootee on Tuesday
A brush fire near Loogootee started as a vehicle on fire. At 2:40-pm on Tuesday, the Washington Township, Southeast Fire, Montgomery, and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to County Roads 1125 East and 800-South close to the Daviess/Martin County line. Reports are that a vehicle had caught on fire which spread...
One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side
One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana
The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Light snow possible Saturday morning
COLUMBUS, Ind. – There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A quick-moving upper-level system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday spreading light precipitation across the southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region Friday...
IMPD: Man shot while walking home from liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was said to be in critical condition after he was shot while walking home from a liquor store. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting outside an apartment building in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive. That’s at the New Bridge Apartments, just off East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue near Douglass Golf Course.
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident
Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
