Bloomington, IN

wrtv.com

Man dies after fire at Bloomington assisted living community

BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
JASPER, IN
WTHI

One dead after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 killed, 1 critically injured in I-465 crash early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — A Brownsburg man died and a woman was critically injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. Brandon Machingura, 24, of Brownsburg,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

More than 500 without power on northeast side of Bloomington

A power outage occurred at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, causing 567 Duke Energy customers to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The power outage is affecting people in the northeast part of Bloomington along State Road 45 and the surrounding area, according to the map. According to Duke Energy,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
WISH-TV

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
vincennespbs.org

A vehicle in flames led to brush fire in Loogootee on Tuesday

A brush fire near Loogootee started as a vehicle on fire. At 2:40-pm on Tuesday, the Washington Township, Southeast Fire, Montgomery, and Cannelburg Fire Departments responded to County Roads 1125 East and 800-South close to the Daviess/Martin County line. Reports are that a vehicle had caught on fire which spread...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wamwamfm.com

One Arrest Made for Vehicle Break-Ins on Washington’s East Side

One arrest has been made following a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts on the east side of Washington. While on foot patrol, officers tracked 24-year-old Jeffrey J. Powell of Brownstown, who was lying in the grass on Grand Avenue and NE 15th between a residence and a garage. Officers found a number of items by Powell that had been removed from the garage. Police say that while one arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing. Police remind residents to always lock their vehicles. Powell faces charges of burglary and theft.
WASHINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Winter-like pattern sets up over central Indiana

The wave of snow dumped more snow than originally anticipated. Heavy bands that set-up over central Indiana produced 2” to 3” in spots across central Indiana. More than 3” was reported in Terre Haute, Brazil, and in Speedway! Indianapolis broke the record for the date, which was 0.8” set back in 1991.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Light snow possible Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ind. – There is a chance for light snow Saturday morning, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). A quick-moving upper-level system will track through the Ohio Valley early Saturday spreading light precipitation across the southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into the region Friday...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man shot while walking home from liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was said to be in critical condition after he was shot while walking home from a liquor store. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting outside an apartment building in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive. That’s at the New Bridge Apartments, just off East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue near Douglass Golf Course.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Details Released in Fatal Logging Accident

Funeral services are today for a man who died in a Daviess County late last week. The incident happened this past Friday at an address on County Road 400-South near Washington. Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at 10:30-am that day about a man with head injuries caused by...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

