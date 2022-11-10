Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
Memphis gets 50th home win since 2014, beats Tulsa 26-10
Seth Henigan threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Javon Ivory and Chris Howard kicked four field goals to carry Memphis to a 26-10 win over Tulsa on Thursday night.
Grove demolishes Sapulpa 70-28, advances to second round of playoffs
GROVE, Okla. – Grove’s Emmanuel Crawford continued to tear up the record books scoring six touchdowns Friday night as the second-ranked Ridgerunners defeated eight-ranked Sapulpa 70-28 advancing to the second round of Class 5A playoffs. Grove will host Guthrie who defeated Elgin 17-0 at Ridgerunner Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. The one-two punch […]
Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: McAlester At Collinsville For High School Playoffs
We started in the heat of August, now it's the cold in November and it's playoff time for high school football. Our Tulsa Tech game of the week is a rematch of the state title game a year ago, with Collinsville and McAlester. Jonathan Huskey was live in Collinsville with...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
wsop.com
THE RUTURN TO CHOCTAW HAS SEEN FIVE PLAYERS SECURE GOLD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Durant, Oklahoma (10 November 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Choctaw for the second time this Circuit season, with 16 gold rings awarded between November 1st - 13th. Action kicked-off just a day after all hallows eve, as ten players have already claimed gold, with...
fox32chicago.com
$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois
CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
‘Tulsa King’ Premiering Sunday Night On Paramount Plus
The highly anticipated tv series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday night on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is...
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
kfdi.com
Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges
A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
Gilcrease Expressway tolling concerns west Tulsa residents
The Gilcrease Expressway is set to open up Monday, weather permitting, but it already has some residents in west Tulsa up in arms.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Tulsa Air and Space Force office facing recruiting shortage
Tulsa Air and Space Force office facing recruiting shortage. Recruiters say it’s been especially challenging to get inside some of the schools to educate students.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee murders brought to Oklahoma jail on unrelated charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, a person of interest in the quadruple murder of four Okmulgee men, was extradited to an Oklahoma jail Saturday, according to the Director of the Moore Detention Center Christopher Cook. Kennedy was arrested in Florida in connection to a stolen vehicle out of...
KTUL
Peabody Museum to return clippings of Native American childrens' hair to respective tribes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Peabody Museum of Archeology and Ethnology announced Thursday that it plans on returning hair clippings collected from approximately 300 children in U.S. Indian Boarding Schools back to their respective tribes. The museum's director, Jane Pickering, said the clippings were collected from across the world...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Oct. 27-Nov. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 27-Nov. 4 include:. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, possession of CDS and paraphernalia. Jonathon Basler, 37, domestic assault and battery by strangulation. William Joe Bookout, 32, Ponca City, public intoxication. Caleb...
Comments / 0