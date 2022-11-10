Read full article on original website
Elverta F. Moore
Elverta F. Moore, 103, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. She was born Aug. 26, 1919. On Aug. 25, 1940, Elverta married John D. Moore; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Betty Charlene Ward, Argos and Treva Louise (Roger) Murphy, Plymouth;...
Patricia A. Kuhn — PENDING
Patricia Kuhn, 77, died Nov. 14, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of North Webster.
James Allen Dawson
James Allen Dawson, 60, Bourbon, died at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence in Bourbon. He was born April 23, 1962. He married Debra (Tillotson) Dawson; she survives in Bourbon. Surviving are his sons, James Dawson II, Bourbon and Jeremy (Alysia) Dawson, Nappanee; six grandchildren; and siblings,...
Burton L. Showalter
Burton L. Showalter, 78, Goshen, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Maples, Waterford Crossing Health Campus, Goshen. He was born Jan. 23, 1944. On June 4, 1967, he married Sherry M. Ganger; she preceded him in death. Survivors include a son, Craig (Regina) Showalter, Goshen; two daughters, Tracy Showalter...
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer — PENDING
Evelyn Jeanne Pfeifer, 99, Winona Lake, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Robert ‘Bobby’ R. Knicker — UPDATED
Robert R. “Bobby” Knicker, 47, Rochester, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at his home in Rochester. He was born May 21, 1975. On Aug. 4, 2020, he married Candace M. Cochran; she survives. Survivors are his wife, Candace Knicker, Rochester; mother, Frances “Pudge” Richter, Hobart; father, Robert...
John R. Morningstar
John R. Morningstar, 77, Wabash, died at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He married Marcia Ann Martin on June 19, 1971; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Jodi (Rich) Getz, Wabash; daughter-in-law, Leslie Morningstar, Wabash; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Joan) Morningstar, Kissimmee, Fla.; and sister, Rebecca (Joseph) Wise, Tiffin.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, East CR 500N, west of EMS T7 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: James L. Boggs, 53, South CR 900W, Mentone. Boggs was traveling west on East CR 500N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Lillian ‘Peggy’ Severns
Lillian “Peggy” Severns, 79, rural Mentone, died surrounded by family at 8:12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Peggy was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Goshen, to the late Dale and Mary Louise Shupert. After her mother’s death, she was raised by Clyde and Lillian Bowen. She married on Feb. 20, 1961, in Warsaw, to Ronald Edward Severns; he survives.
Phyllis Wilkey
Phyllis J. Wilkey, 85 and a longtime resident of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born on May 4, 1937. Those who survive her include her daughter, Cindy Elliott of Warsaw; five grandchildren; sister, Patty (John) of Orange County, Calif., and brother, Michael (Suzette) Leeth of Aurora, Ill.
Ruth Ann Kirk
Ruth A. Kirk, 81, rural Columbia City, died at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Sept. 6, 1941. On Aug. 27, 1960, she married Thomas Edward Kirk; he survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Brenda K. (Daniel) Joseph, Anderson; two...
John W. Clugston
John W. Clugston, 73, Cromwell, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug.17, 1949. On April 13, 1991, he married Althea Reier; she survives in Cromwell. He is also survived by two sons, Shane Clugston and Brendan Clugston; two stepchildren, Heather Schuller, Warsaw and...
Michael J. Garrett
Michael J. Garrett, 74, of rural Wabash, died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Healthcare Center in LaFontaine. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Garrett of Roann; three children, Amy (Greg) Gibson and John Michael Garrett, both of Wabash, and Madison Garrett of North Manchester; one granddaughter; and sisters and brother, Linda (Kimble) Booker and Sherry (Tom) Bradley, both of Greenwood, Rick (Michelle) Garrett of Sherman, Texas.
Eduardo Ramirez
Eduardo Ramirez, 30, Ligonier, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born Oct. 13, 1992. He is survived by his parents, Federico Ramirez Imelda (Pizana) Ramirez, Ligonier; a sister, Karina Ramirez, Ligonier, grandmother, Socorro Barrientos, Goshen; and Manuael Pizana. Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier, is...
Rachel R. Swain
Rachel R. Swain, 34, Warsaw, died at Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on Oct. 17, 1987. She is survived by her two sons, Zeryc and Raven Chalmers; two stepsisters, Krista Ballesteros (Louis), and Cara Conover (Jeremy Conover); two stepbrothers, the late Shawn Rangel (Amy), and Rodney Rangel.
Ruth I. Yoder
Ruth I. Yoder, a gentle and kind soul, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 90. She passed away at Elkhart Hospital in Elkhart. Ruth was born on Oct. 3, 1932, the daughter of William Gerald and Clarissa (Bridenstine) Hall in Wakarusa. She married Ernest C. Yoder Jr. on July 8, 1951; he preceded her in death on April 9, 2017, after 65 years of marriage.
Meetings About Future US 30 Friday In Warsaw, Columbia City
WARSAW – A chance to voice thoughts on the proposed reconstruction of US 30 arrives Friday, Nov. 18. Indiana Department of Tranportionation will host meetings in Warsaw and Columbia City Friday. The Warsaw meeting starts at 11 a.m. at Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E.l Main St. The other...
UPDATE: Students Injured In Bus Accident All In Stable Condition
WARSAW — Twenty students from Illinois were injured after a two-vehicle accident involving a semi and school bus on US 30. At 8:06 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, multiple emergency departments responded to a two-vehicle accident on US 30, near East Center Street, Warsaw. According to an accident report from...
Martha L. Muffley
Martha L. Muffley died at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Raclin Hospice House in Mishawaka. She was born on Nov. 2, 1940. On April 28, 1961, she married Richard L. Muffley; he survives. Additional survivors include a grandson; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frances (Floyd) Dorsey and David...
Michelle Rae Spaulding — PENDING
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, died on Nov. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse,
