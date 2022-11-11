Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the stateJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York is Expected to Spend Close to $600 Million On MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
longisland.com
An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park
Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
Anyone who adopts can also get a free dinner at the Coral House in Baldwin.
Introduction to ‘Neighborhood Watch’ hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association
Learn more about neighborhood watches and tactics to protect neighborhoods on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Free Library hosted by the Heart of Riverhead Civic Association. Riverhead Police Lt. Jonathan Devereaux will lead participants through conversations about public and personal safety. These will include simple ways...
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street.
Lindenhurst, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
FIRST SNOW? Cold, wet weather ahead for NYC area this week
Last week’s unseasonably warm weather was ancient history on Monday, as below-average temps engulfed the New York City area ahead of a chilly, rainy stretch that may bring the season’s first snow Tuesday night.
Hempstead Turnpike reopens after crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The school has also added extra public safety officers to road level crossings to keep people safe.
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
northforker.com
The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport
Christina Padrazo (center) with staff Angela Bukovsky (far left), Camryn Harloff, father Dan and husband Dave. (Credit: Lee Meyer) As Christina Padrazo shook the hand of the first-ever customer at The Treatery, (1564 Main Road) her new dessert shop and bakery, a sweet — and savory — dream was realized.
Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved
The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
westchestermagazine.com
Ridge Hill Adds a New Ice Skating Rink in Westchester
It’s time to lace up your skates and glide around because Westchester County is welcoming a new ice skating rink. It’s almost that time of year to throw on your mittens and skate around to classic Christmas tunes. And, if you’ve been searching for a new spot to show off your skating moves, look no further. Yonkers is welcoming the holiday season with its brand-new ice skating rink. Whether you’re twirling around doing spins or holding onto the wall, the new skating rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skills.
'Stand with your kid' - Sachem Central School District warns parents about man in cowboy hat approaching students at Holtsville bus stop
The district sent a letter notifying parents that a "strange man" was watching children from across the street and then walked over to talk to the children.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic
Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
fox5ny.com
American Airlines Flight 587 memorial held in Queens
NEW YORK - A memorial service was held in Queens on Saturday marking the 21st anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587. On November 12, 2001, the plane, an Airbus A300-600, crashed into Belle Harbor, on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens shortly after taking off from JFK International Airport, barely a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
In Queens, faithful followers throw a birthday party for the 'Saint of Death'
Santa Muerte devotees and partakers in the faith celebrate the folk deity's birthday at the Club Cultural de Queens in Corona. Santa Muerte, the Mexican patron saint of death, is believed to champion the marginalized — and as the undocumented community grows in New York, so does her following. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
