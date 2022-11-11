ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park

Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
EAST MEADOW, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
High School Football PRO

Lindenhurst, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northport Senior High School football team will have a game with Lindenhurst Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LINDENHURST, NY
northforker.com

The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport

Christina Padrazo (center) with staff Angela Bukovsky (far left), Camryn Harloff, father Dan and husband Dave. (Credit: Lee Meyer) As Christina Padrazo shook the hand of the first-ever customer at The Treatery, (1564 Main Road) her new dessert shop and bakery, a sweet — and savory — dream was realized.
JAMESPORT, NY
CBS New York

Long Island rolls out first food scrap collection program

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- Long Island's first food scrap collection program was rolled out on the East End. Riverhead is collecting scraps from homes and businesses to reduce the waste stream and make compost for local farms. It's seen as a win-win, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday. The busy Bean and Bagel Cafe in Calverton no longer sends much food waste to landfills. Scraps go into a bucket that gets picked up by the town of Riverhead. "You don't really realize how much food you throw away until we started doing this," said Joanne Leibold. "Any kind of raw vegetable, salad, tomato, strawberry, even...
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

New Suffolk Legislative Maps Approved

The Suffolk County Legislature approved new boundaries for districts this week after a drawn-out process that lasted for months. Huntington will be represented by five legislators; three Republicans and two Democrats. The new districts take effect in January 2024 with voters picking legislators in November Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Ridge Hill Adds a New Ice Skating Rink in Westchester

It’s time to lace up your skates and glide around because Westchester County is welcoming a new ice skating rink. It’s almost that time of year to throw on your mittens and skate around to classic Christmas tunes. And, if you’ve been searching for a new spot to show off your skating moves, look no further. Yonkers is welcoming the holiday season with its brand-new ice skating rink. Whether you’re twirling around doing spins or holding onto the wall, the new skating rink welcomes skaters of all ages and skills.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Here’s the scoop on the Dairy Queen in the works for Mastic

Long Island’s newest Dairy Queen is a month out from opening, GreaterMoriches has learned. A spokesperson for DQ said the fast-food restaurant plans to open by Dec. 31 at 143 Montauk Highway. The location will be a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, meaning it will sell food in addition...
MASTIC, NY
fox5ny.com

American Airlines Flight 587 memorial held in Queens

NEW YORK - A memorial service was held in Queens on Saturday marking the 21st anniversary of the crash of American Airlines Flight 587. On November 12, 2001, the plane, an Airbus A300-600, crashed into Belle Harbor, on the Rockaway Peninsula of Queens shortly after taking off from JFK International Airport, barely a month after the September 11 terrorist attacks.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy