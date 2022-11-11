ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball beats UMass Lowell, women's basketball goes 1-1 over weekend

The Rutgers men’s and women’s basketball teams had a busy slate this weekend, playing a handful of home games at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus. Yesterday, the Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0) took home their third victory in a row in a 73-65 win over UMass Lowell, giving Rutgers an undefeated record early on in the season. The River Hawks (2-1, 0-0), who are the ninth-oldest team in the country, posed a difficult early-season opponent for Rutgers.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's soccer captures 1st ever Big Ten championship

In front of a packed crowd at Yurcak Field on Busch campus, the Rutgers men's soccer team defeated Indiana 3-1 to capture its first Big Ten Championship in program history. With the historic win, the Scarlet Knights (10-4-6, 4-2-2) have earned an automatic bid in this year’s NCAA Tournament.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Targum

Three takeaways from Rutgers football's loss at Michigan State

Yesterday, the Rutgers football team fell short to Michigan State, losing 27-21. A late touchdown saw the Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) make it a one-possession game, but a failed onside kick attempt doomed their chances. Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game. The offense comes alive. In the previous...
EAST LANSING, MI
mypaperonline.com

Former Morris Catholic Basketball Standout Looks Back Fondly on Her Career

Photo 1: Marlene Stager as a Morris Catholic Crusader (courtesy of Marlene Stager) When Marlene Stager looks back on her basketball career with the Morris Catholic Crusaders and her college years with the University of Connecticut Huskies, she fondly recalls the enjoyment she had in a sport that she didn’t start playing competitively until her sophomore year in high school.
DENVILLE, NJ
High School Football PRO

Jersey City, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Prudential Center presents Anita Baker

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more. Locally, her tour comes to the Prudential Center in Newark on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
NEWARK, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats

UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
UNION, NJ
Gothamist

Newark steps up pressure to delay Seton Hall's expansion plans over flooding concerns

Newark homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of the city want neighboring Seton Hall University to better mitigate stormwater runoff they say is why their homes flood. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Homeowners say their homes have flooded during strong storms and they blame the university’s existing development. [ more › ]
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington NAACP celebrates 41st anniversary with dinner

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington NAACP’s 41st anniversary Freedom Fund Dinner was a sweeping success, drawing many community officials and residents to celebrate the civil rights organization on Friday, Nov. 4, at the D’Lorice banquet hall in Irvington. As part of the evening’s theme, “This Is Power,” the Irvington NAACP honored three community organizations at this year’s dinner: the Irvington chapter of the National Action Network, the Newark Community Health Center of Irvington and the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp.
IRVINGTON, NJ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ

West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

A Progress Report on Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s

The excitement is building in Newark’s South Ward as the historic $150 million expansion project known as Newark Strong is transforming Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBI) and its neighborhood. The project represents a major investment in the medical center’s close relationship with its community. The new main...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man dies after midday shooting in Newark

A 23-year-old Newark man died after being shot at Tuesday afternoon in the city, officials said. Nyshon Anthony died from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital Wednesday. Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday of a man shot on South Orange Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Rockwell details the history of the parkway in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, a member of the Historical Society of Bloomfield, gave a well-researched presentation Oct. 25 on the changes the construction of the Garden State Parkway wreaked in Bloomfield. His talk, “The Toll the Garden State Parkway Had on Bloomfield,” was at the Church on the Green and included projected images.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ

