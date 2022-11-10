ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Syracuse offers scholarship to Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan

Kiyan is a sophomore at Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, N.Y. The 6-foot-3 guard is part of the 2025 recruiting class. 247 Sports lists Anthony as a four-star recruit. In addition to Syracuse, Kiyan already has scholarship offers from Manhattan, Bryant, George Mason and Memphis. Carmelo...
The Lakers Might Be Getting More Help This Week

The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for ways to get stronger and better and secure more wins. Whether it be Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Anthony Davis having a stellar night, or sharpshooters like Lonnie Walker stepping up, the Lakers need all the help they can get. They...
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
JT Daniels' journey hits another obstacle after benching

This past Saturday, Daniels was benched in West Virginia's 23-20 win against Oklahoma. He struggled mightily before coach Neal Brown turned to backup Garrett Greene. Daniels was 7-of-12 for 65 yards and an interception before being benched for good late in the first half. It took a series of unfortunate...
Boston Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process

BOSTON — (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer. The team announced Tuesday it retained Lynch of the law firm...
Report: Commanders DE Chase Young to return Sunday

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Houston Texans, ESPN reported Tuesday. The news comes one year and one day after Young tore his right ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, 23, began the season...
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Bears Make Three Roster Moves

Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist

The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again

Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
Lions trio headline Pro Football Focus’ midseason All-Rookie Team

While the 32nd-ranked Detroit Lions defense has been the metaphorical punching bag of the NFL this season, the team appears to have found a trio of solid building blocks for the future. Pro Football Focus recently named its midseason All-Rookie Team with three Lions players — defensive end Aidan Hutchinson,...
The Lakers have found their reinforcements on their own roster

Marc Stein reported that the Lakers aren't planning to make any immediate roster moves, because they're waiting until they have their full roster. Specifically, they're waiting for Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant, who are both returning from thumb surgeries that have cost them the season. If nothing else, it...
Broncos player suing NFL, Chargers claiming stadium mats caused injury

Aaron Patrick, an outside linebacker and special teams player for the Denver Broncos, is suing the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers for the placement of sideline mats that he says caused him to tear his ACL. Patrick was injured in overtime of the Broncos' Oct. 17 game against the...
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
