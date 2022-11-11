ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY Nov 14, 2022

"The Sarasota-Manatee delegation has and continues to be incredibly strong" [Politics] Local Lawmakers Now Part of GOP Super-Majority. Sarasota and Manatee lawmakers just re-elected to the Florida Legislature will head to Tallahassee now as part of supermajorities. With the legislative delegations for both counties made up exclusively of Republican members, a product of both electoral successes and changes from redistricting, all contribute to massive GOP numbers in the Florida Legislature.
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
GOP Fight is Never Over

Tuesday’s massive victories for Republicans in Sarasota County and Florida show that Florida has become a rock-solid red state, and that Sarasota County is a foundation of that success. During his visit to Sarasota Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said thanked local party leaders for working hard to really make...
