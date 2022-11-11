"The Sarasota-Manatee delegation has and continues to be incredibly strong" [Politics] Local Lawmakers Now Part of GOP Super-Majority. Sarasota and Manatee lawmakers just re-elected to the Florida Legislature will head to Tallahassee now as part of supermajorities. With the legislative delegations for both counties made up exclusively of Republican members, a product of both electoral successes and changes from redistricting, all contribute to massive GOP numbers in the Florida Legislature.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO