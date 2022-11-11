ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show

Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member

Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Elite Daily

The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It

Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
SheKnows

It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]

When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
