Related
'They're Both Bitter': Shunned 'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Patrick Dempsey & Ellen Pompeo Plotting To Get Revenge With New Show
Fallen Grey's Anatomy stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo look forward to reaping revenge on their old producers by teaming up for a new ratings-grabbing TV project, say sources, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're both bitter about being phased out of the show," the spy snitched. Ellen, 53, has starred as Dr. Meredith Grey for all 18 seasons of the medical drama, but she'll now appear in only a "handful of episodes."Patrick, 56, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd left in 2015 when his beloved character was killed off.According to the source, Patrick is "still very stung" over accusations made in...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Popculture
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
Elite Daily
The Grey's Fall Finale Promo Hints A Main Cast Member May Not Make It
Hello, my name is stressed. After a fairly easy go of it in the first few episodes, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9 promo promises to ramp up the intensity in a big, scary way. Start prepping the tissues now, because if the dramatic voiceover is anything to be believed, a classic fall finale tragedy is coming to Grey Sloan Memorial.
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
Celebrity Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik fires back at player who demanded help on stage before shocking with massive wager
ONE celebrity learned firsthand not to challenge Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik on her show. The Celebrity Jeopardy! host jokingly fired back at Pitch Perfect star John Michael Higgins when the actor made a daring bet. On Sunday's edition of the game show spin-off, John, who went by his middle name...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income
90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
Women's Health
'Jeopardy!' Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament Of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media. But not in the way fans would expect. The Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
