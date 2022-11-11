Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (SASI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.27. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Akoustis (AKTS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Akoustis (AKTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -40%. A...
NASDAQ
Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ
Will LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Genpact's (G) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Genpact Limited G reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the investors as the stock has shown no significant price change price change since the earnings release on Nov 9. Adjusted EPS (excluding 24 cents...
NASDAQ
Smucker (SJM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Smucker (SJM) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Bumble Inc. (BMBL)? Wall Street Analysts Think 46%
Shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) have gained 20.4% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $25.46, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37.08 indicates a potential upside of 45.6%.
NASDAQ
Can Adams Resources (AE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Adams Resources & Energy (AE), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which...
NASDAQ
Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Appreciates 7.4 % on Q3 Earnings Beat
Green Dot Corporation GDOT delivered strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results and impressive EPS guidance appeared to have pleased investors as the stock has shot up 7.4% since the earnings release on Nov 11. GDOT has raised its 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company now expects EPS to be in the range of $2.42-$2.51 compared with the previous expectation of $2.35-$2.49. The midpoint ($2.47) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 per share.
NASDAQ
Jacobs Solutions (J) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
The market expects Jacobs Solutions (J) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict an 114% Upside in Docebo Inc. (DCBO): Here's What You Should Know
Docebo Inc. (DCBO) closed the last trading session at $30.63, gaining 16.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $65.49 indicates an 113.8% upside potential.
NASDAQ
Why Circor International Stock Is Soaring Today
Industrial pump and flow control product manufacturer Circor International (NYSE: CIR) easily topped quarterly expectations thanks to strong demand and the company's efforts to keep costs under control. Investors liked what they saw, sending Circor shares up as much as 22% on Monday morning. So what. Earlier in the day,...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy The TJX Companies (TJX) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because The TJX Companies is...
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
NASDAQ
Why Altus Power Stock Is Tumbling Today
Shares of Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) plunged more than 15% by 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday. Its third-quarter results and lower-end outlook are weighing on the clean electrification company. So what. Altus Power generated $30.4 million in revenue in the third quarter, a 51% increase. However, it posted a GAAP...
NASDAQ
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
NASDAQ
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DigitalBridge (DBRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Comments / 0