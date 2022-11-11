Green Dot Corporation GDOT delivered strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The better-than-expected results and impressive EPS guidance appeared to have pleased investors as the stock has shot up 7.4% since the earnings release on Nov 11. GDOT has raised its 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company now expects EPS to be in the range of $2.42-$2.51 compared with the previous expectation of $2.35-$2.49. The midpoint ($2.47) is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 per share.

10 HOURS AGO