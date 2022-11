November 13, 2022 - Max Politics Podcast: A Winning Formula for Democrats in Tough New York Races. Chris Walsh, campaign manager for Pat Ryan's two Hudson Valley congressional wins this year and Brad Lander's 2021 NYC Comptroller win, joined the show to discuss how campaigns work, how to win tough races, Democratic messaging, the specifics of Ryan's wins, and more.

