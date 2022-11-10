Read full article on original website
MLB
Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions
ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
MLB
4 biggest questions for Awards Week
Award season is here. These are the biggest storylines to watch. The 2022 Rookies of the Year, Managers of the Year, Cy Young Award winners and Most Valuable Players will be announced this week, one each day from Monday through Thursday. Here are the four biggest questions for Awards Week...
MLB
Blue Jays face tough choice behind the plate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The biggest decision facing the Blue Jays this offseason is what they do with their talented trio of young catchers. It’s a...
MLB
Here's the 2022 All-Arizona Fall League Team
Now, it really feels like the offseason in the United States. The Arizona Fall League came to a close Saturday when Surprise walked off with a 7-6, 11-inning win over Glendale in the Championship Game. That thrilling contest wrapped up another fun six-week campaign in the desert in which many of the game’s top prospects spread out across six teams to compete one last time before the winter frost set in.
MLB
Free agents up for All-MLB consideration
The list of nominees for the 2022 All-MLB Team provides a good look at just how loaded this year’s free-agent class is. Of the players in consideration, representing the best baseball has to offer, 15 became free agents after the conclusion of the World Series (including Edwin Díaz, who signed a five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets shortly after reaching free agency).
MLB
The case for each 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist
The 2022 MLB rookie class should go down as one of the best ever, and the six nominees for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award are paragons of exactly why. Do you like uber-versatile infielders? We've got one on this list. How about a catcher who looks like...
MLB
Keep an eye on these 5 teams for 2023
The expanded postseason led to some great stories this year, from the Mariners finally ending their postseason drought (21 years) to the Phillies riding their first playoff berth since 2011 all the way to the World Series. But with an expanded postseason brings elevated expectations: With this many teams in the postseason, it’s probably best if your team doesn’t spend too much time on the outside looking in. Playoff droughts of more than two decades like the one Seattle just endured probably shouldn’t happen anymore.
MLB
The Astros' 3 biggest offseason questions
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday’s news that James Click won’t return as the general manager of the Astros after three seasons on the job threw a curveball into the club’s offseason plans. The Astros, only a week after winning the World Series, find themselves searching for a general manager with the Winter Meetings only three weeks away.
MLB
Healthy Odorizzi brings experience to Rangers' rotation
ARLINGTON -- An 11-year MLB veteran, Jake Odorizzi knows he’s not the same pitcher he was 10 or even five years ago, whether the difference is strength or endurance or simply his stuff in general. “I think in ways I’m better, and then in ways, you can merge the...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 15
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Story burst onto the Major League scene in 2016 by rewriting history seemingly every day. He not only homered for his first MLB hit but also became the first player to go deep twice in an Opening Day debut. He wasn't nearly done. Story also became the first to go deep in his first three games -- and the first to do so with his first four HITS. He then walloped a pair of long balls in his fourth game en route to recording seven home runs in his first six games and tying a then-record by hitting his first 10 in 21 games. When Story recorded his first three-homer game in '18, his second blast traveled a projected 487 feet. In '19, he hit the 100th and 101st homers of his career in the same game, becoming the fastest shortstop to reach the century mark. Clearly never one to shy away from a storybook opportunity, his second homer of that game? A walk-off. Story was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in each of those two seasons.
MLB
Slugger can join list of oldest MVP winners
Winning an MVP Award at any age is a notable accomplishment, but doing so later in one’s career is perhaps more impressive, as a testament to longevity. We’ve looked at the oldest Cy Young Award winners, too. There have been 10 MVP Awards won by players after turning...
MLB
Phils eye FA shortstop market, prep to spend big
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I imagine you want to talk about Trea Turner. Everybody wants to talk about Turner. From the moment the Phillies declined Jean Segura’s $17...
MLB
What does future hold for Royals' Rule 5 eligible prospects?
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals have a real roster crunch. The offseason is officially underway after the GM Meetings finished up last week and free agency has begun. On Tuesday, teams have to add Rule 5 Draft-eligible players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected by another club next month. Friday is the deadline to tender players a contract for 2023.
MLB
The 13 most electric rookies of 2022
The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
MLB
Chavez rejoining Braves on Minor League deal
ATLANTA -- Jesse Chavez returning to the Braves was the easiest prediction of the offseason. So, it certainly wasn’t surprising when the Braves signed Chavez to a Minor League deal on Saturday. The veteran reliever will make a rate of $1.2 million when he is on Atlanta’s active roster.
MLB
Rutschman finishes as runner-up for AL ROY
Adley Rutschman arrived in the big leagues on May 21 and quickly lived up to the hype, as the 24-year-old switch-hitting catcher had a tremendous rookie season. In fact, it was one of the best in Orioles history. However, it wasn’t quite enough for Rutschman to overtake Mariners phenom Julio...
MLB
These teams can end their awards droughts
The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) will hand out its four major end-of-season awards this week, beginning with the AL and NL Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday night. For some teams, having a winner in a certain category will be nothing new. For example, Aaron Judge could...
MLB
Harris II, Strider join exclusive list of dynamic rookie teammates
If teammates finishing first and second in Rookie of the Year Award voting sounds like a rarity, that’s because it is. In 2022, the Braves’ Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider became the eighth pair to accomplish the feat. It makes sense, given that we’ve come to expect...
MLB
Donovan finishes 3rd in NL ROY vote
Cardinals Gold Glove utility player Brendan Donovan finished third in the 2022 Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year balloting, behind two Braves players, winner Michael Harris II and runner-up Spencer Strider. Donovan earned 22 points in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voting announced on Monday. Harris was...
MLB
Harris wins NL ROY Award as Braves go 1-2 in balloting
ATLANTA -- As Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider shared adjoining lockers within Truist Park’s home clubhouse this year, they fed off each other’s youthful excitement and established themselves as two of the most impressive rookies baseball has seen in years. When this past season ended, it was...
