Harvard Crimson

Harvard Undergraduate Association Allocates $1,000 to Pilot New Turkey Mascot

After centuries roaming the streets of Harvard Square, Cambridge’s iconic turkeys may soon roost in new territory — Harvard Stadium. A new Harvard Undergraduate Association initiative will allocate $1,000 toward piloting the turkey as Harvard’s new mascot in response to a perceived lack of school spirit. The Association voted in favor of the measure during its general meeting in Smith Campus Center’s Isaacson Room Sunday.
Harvard Crimson

Houghton Library Features Editor of Underground Queer Magazine at Fall 2022 Hofer Lecture

Linda Simpson, editor and publisher of My Comrade, spoke about her experience running the queer magazine during this fall’s Hofer Lecture on Thursday. The lecture took place at Houghton library in honor of the library’s “American Drag” exhibition, which runs through January 2023. An issue of My Comrade is one of the first items displayed in the drag exhibit, where the lecture took place.
