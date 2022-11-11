Linda Simpson, editor and publisher of My Comrade, spoke about her experience running the queer magazine during this fall’s Hofer Lecture on Thursday. The lecture took place at Houghton library in honor of the library’s “American Drag” exhibition, which runs through January 2023. An issue of My Comrade is one of the first items displayed in the drag exhibit, where the lecture took place.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO