LOW MOOR — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and Randolph-Macon College are partnering to provide high school students with an in-depth look at medical careers that require advanced education and specializations. Twenty-four students from Alleghany High School and Covington High School attended an initial session of the Advanced Healthcare Pathways Program on Oct. 28, 2022. The initial session, led by Erich Grant and Christi Hughes of Randolph-Macon, was held at the AHS library. “We are here to give students knowledge of the medical careers that are available in Virginia,” said Grant, who serves as the Physician Assistant Department chair and program director...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO