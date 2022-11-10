Read full article on original website
MSNBC
GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’
Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s upcoming runoff election against Herschel Walker.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses
After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden focuses on climate and China in post-midterms overseas trip
With the midterms in the rearview, President Biden is pivoting to foreign policy with a three-country trip that will conclude with a face-to-face meeting with China's Xi Jinping. Jonathan Lemire reports.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats keep control of the Senate, a major victory for Biden's agenda
Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate, NBC News projects. That means Democrats have won 50 seats, effectively keeping their edge in the Senate after a close midterm elections cycle and successfully fighting off Republican efforts to take control of the chamber. (Even if Republicans win the Georgia runoff on Dec. 6, giving them 50 Senate seats as well, Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to cast any potential tiebreaking votes.)
MSNBC
Despite failures, GOP’s Emmer tells party to be ‘extremely happy’
Sen. Rick Scott had a plan. The Florida Republican would lead his party’s Senate campaign committee in a year that was likely to be good for the GOP, celebrate as Republicans racked up victories, and reap the rewards of a job well done. That plan hasn’t worked out especially well.
MSNBC
Taking aim at DeSantis, Trump goes further than he should have
The New York Times published an article that quickly made the rounds among political insiders, especially in the Republican Party. Its lede was straightforward:. For months, former President Donald J. Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Mr. Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
MSNBC
Michael Moore's new message for democrats
The filmmaker & podcaster spoke with MSNBC's Alex Witt about why he thinks the dems can still win the House.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker
NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on the “final exam” that Rep. Kevin McCarthy faces and the support he needs to garner from fellow Republicans.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats one seat away from Senate control
NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?
Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run
Molly Jong-Fast joins Yasmin Vossoughian to talk about her midterm takeaways and Trump’s uncertain future in the GOP as he prepares to announce his presidential run, as well as his potential showdown with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
How Warnock became Georgia's last Democrat standing
The Atlanta Journal Constitution's Greg Bluestein joins Morning Joe to recap Georgia's Senate race between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The race is set for a run off to be held in December.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Catherine Cortez Masto's win in Nevada
NBC News projects Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner of the Nevada U.S. Senate race against Republican Adam Laxalt, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Midterms May Not Be Over, But Dems Earned a Sure Win: Fending Off the ‘Red Wave’
The midterm elections aren’t over yet, but Democrats have surely managed to fend off the so-called GOP “red wave” that politicians and pundits alike predicted this cycle. Rep. Steven Horsford, who just won reelection in Nevada, and Ohio Rep.-elect Emilia Sykes join Symone to talk about their wins as control of Congress still hangs in the balance.Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham: He is a bit unhinged
Democrats have outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, turning the so-called red wave that Republicans and some in media promised MAGA voters into a red wheeze. DNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Joy for an analysis of the Democrats' strategies, and an autopsy of key lost races.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Who could take Rep. McCarthy's speaker role if GOP wins House?
MSNBC
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive
The midterms battle for control of the House and Senate is still not over. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how younger voters and more prevented the so-called red wave from occurring, and considered election denying and abortion access as they voted.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
