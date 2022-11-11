ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13

A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
For our kids’ education and future, support the Bloomington Business Park

On Nov. 15, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors will consider approval of the Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan, following last month’s approval of the project by the County Planning Commission. While many community members support the approval of this project because it will create over 3,000 local...
For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors

For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
Fontana Police Department is seeking more volunteers for Chief’s Roundtable Committee

In 2020, the City of Fontana created a Police Chief’s Roundtable Committee and invited local residents to volunteer to participate. Chief Billy Green has been serving as the chief of police since May of 2018. During his tenure, in addition to public safety, he has made community engagement a priority. Creation of the roundtable was proposed by him to further that goal and as a reflection of his desire to see the Fontana Police Department continually improve and evolve with best practices.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills

A traffic stop led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 10, investigators from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted the traffic stop in San Bernardino. At that time, investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in the 200 block of E 9th Street.
