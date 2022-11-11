In 2020, the City of Fontana created a Police Chief’s Roundtable Committee and invited local residents to volunteer to participate. Chief Billy Green has been serving as the chief of police since May of 2018. During his tenure, in addition to public safety, he has made community engagement a priority. Creation of the roundtable was proposed by him to further that goal and as a reflection of his desire to see the Fontana Police Department continually improve and evolve with best practices.

FONTANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO