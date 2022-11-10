Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:

21 HOURS AGO