A look at England’s record in World Cup finals after their latest success
Sam Curran and Ben Stokes led England to a second T20 World Cup crown following a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne.It was England’s seventh limited-overs showpiece and the PA News Agency looks at how the trophies were won and lost with three victories and four defeats.1979, lost to West Indies by 92 runsEngland reached their first final in the second edition of the men’s World Cup, coming up against the reigning champions and falling well short at Old Trafford. The West Indians made 286 for nine as Viv Richards cracked 138 and Collis King smashed his way to 86....
Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final
England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
thenationalnews.com
Superb Ben Stokes leads England to victory over Pakistan in T20 World Cup final
Of course, it was Ben Stokes who hit the winning runs. The ultimate big match player, on the course of the longest redemption arc in history, clipping the single to establish England as the undisputed kings of white-ball cricket. They became the first team in history to hold both the...
thenationalnews.com
England v Pakistan: Every player’s form rated ahead of T20 World Cup final
PAKISTAN PLAYERS FORM GUIDE: 1) Babar Azam, 7/10 – Finally showed signs that his bat was warming up in the win over New Zealand. Stellar leadership throughout allowed his side to rebound from their opening two losses. AFP. Neither England nor Pakistan topped their group in the T20 World...
BBC
Ireland v Pakistan: Orla Prendergast shines as Irish win T20 opener
Pakistan 135-5 (20 overs): Nida Dar 61; Prendergast 3-10 Ireland 139-4 (18.4 overs): Lewis 69*, Prendergast 39. Orla Prendergast shone as Ireland secured a six-wicket win against Pakistan in their T20 series opener. After Pakistan secured a 3-0 sweep in their one-day international series on Wednesday, the Irish bounced back...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses to host Jamaica in three-match series as part of Netball World Cup preparations
The series will get underway in Manchester at the AO Arena on Wednesday 11 January before the teams travel down to the Copper Box Arena in London for back-to-back games on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 January. Jamaica are currently ranked third in the world, one place above England, after...
Ex-India cricketer’s reply to Pakistan PM’s ‘distasteful’ tweet goes viral
Team India supporters were not impressed with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s distasteful tweet about the Men in Blue following their shocking 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday. Shehbaz Sharif’s words were termed as “insulting” towards the Indian cricket team and he was severely criticized for his post immediately after his message went viral on the microblogging platform. On Saturday, former India speedster Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Shehbaz Sharif in his own style.
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: Jeremy Bourson stars as France thrash Australia
Watch Jeremy Bourson's best moments as he scores five tries to help France to an 84-40 win over Australia in the semi-final of the Wheelchair Rugby League Cup.
Yardbarker
Pakistan have the best bowling line-up and England have the best batting line-up, reckons Shadab Khan ahead of final
Pakistan's Shadab Khan told pundit Nasser Hussain that his side are aware that England are a 'world-class team' and are prepared for the challenge. He added that the strengths of the teams are different, with England carrying the most formidable batting unit in the tournament while Pakistan have a high-quality bowling attack. The T20 World Cup will reach its culimantion on Sunday, November 13, as the two teams battle it out in the quest for supremacy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
BBC
T20 World Cup: How England turned it around to reach World Cup final against Pakistan
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 13 November Time: 08:00 GMT. Coverage:Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app. Twelve days ago England's T20...
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars
Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
thenationalnews.com
T20 World Cup final: Jos Buttler living the dream as England get ready for Pakistan
England batsmen Jos Buttler (R) and Alex Hales celebrate beating India in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022. EPA. Jos Buttler says he has already envisaged lifting the T20 World Cup – and it reminded him of being a child playing cricket in the back garden.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed
They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV
History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
Ben Stokes credits England bowlers despite match-winning display in T20 World Cup final
Ben Stokes insisted he wasn’t England’s hero after producing another clutch display on the biggest stage to win the T20 World Cup against Pakistan.Stokes was once again England’s man of the moment as the all-rounder made his highest T20 score with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls down the stretch to hold off Pakistan.After his starring role in England’s 2019 World Cup victory in the 50-over format, Stokes produced the winning runs at the MCG to complete the white-ball set.But afterwards, Stokes was quick to praise Sam Curran’s pivotal bowling performance in the first innings, as the 24-year-old...
Sporting News
England vs. Samoa result, highlights as Stephen Crichton golden-point drop goal seals historic Rugby League World Cup final spot
Samoa made history and sealed 2021 Rugby League World Cup revenge as Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw them stun England at the Emirates Stadium with a 27-26 victory to reach their maiden tournament final. Matt Parish's men were ruthlessly dismantled by their hosts last month in a bruising 60-6...
Ben Stokes stars as England defeat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup after thrilling chase
Ben Stokes produced a magnificent half-century to inspire England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne.Stokes, who scored 52 runs off 49 balls, guided his side past the target of 138 with six balls remaining, confirming England as the world’s dominant white-ball cricket side after winning the ODI World Cup in 2019.If Stokes finished the job, he had England’s bowlers to thank after restricting Pakistan early on, with the player of the tournament Sam Curran continuing his magnificent form, taking three wickets for a measly 12 runs from four...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler
Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
