Peoria, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

25newsnow.com

‘Football fever’ hits Pekin ahead of home quarterfinal game

PEKIN (25 News Now) - City pride is high ahead of a massive football game this weekend at Pekin’s Memorial Stadium. The Pekin Dragons are 11-0 for the first time in school history under head coach Doug Nutter. They take on the Lake Zurich Bears this Saturday. Ahead of the game, downtown Pekin is decked out with signage supporting the team.
PEKIN, IL
advantagenews.com

Girls volleyball state championships

The IHSA state volleyball finals were this weekend in Normal at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena. Freeport-Aquin over Newman Central Catholic 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) Springfield Lutheran over Norris City 2-0 (28-26, 25-15) Sat. finals. 3rd place - Norris City over Sterling Newman 2-0 Championship - Aquin over Springfield Lutheran 2-0.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
PEORIA, IL
High School Football PRO

Mascoutah, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MASCOUTAH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Football Playoff Previews for Nov. 12, 2022

THE POP-UP SHOP IS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AND THE ENTIRE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Connect Transit offers free, lifetime pass to veterans. Connect Transit offers free, lifetime pass to veterans. Wall remembers veterans that paid ultimate sacrifice. Wall remembers veterans that paid ultimate sacrifice. Flag raising at Carle-Bromenn dedicated to veterans.
PEORIA, IL
nodq.com

Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event

During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
PEORIA, IL
wbwn.com

Tailgate N’ Tallboys Announces First Round of Bloomington Performers

JUST ANNOUNCED! The first round of artists for Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington, IL, June 14-17, 2023!. USA Concerts & Events is delighted to bring a star-studded lineup to Bloomington, IL. Wednesday, June 14th – Morgan Wade. Thursday, June 15th – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, George Birge,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
sent-trib.com

Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach

BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
ELMWOOD, IL
bccolonels.com

Lexington Gun Shop Being Sued For Illinois Shooting

“It’s been just over three weeks since the shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade that paralyzed the young boy from the waist down after a bullet severed his spine.” This statement was posted in the article “I’m heartbroken and sad’: Mom of boy paralyzed in parade shooting speaks publicly for 1st time.” July 4th, 2022 Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo II started shooting at 10 am central time, at Highland Park, Illinois. “The gun was a “high-powered rifle” and the attack appeared to be “random” and “intentional,” Covelli said. That was stated in the article “Suspect in connection with a mass shooting at July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been taken into custody”. The real question is: where did he get this high-power rifle anyway?
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
25newsnow.com

Cold blast continues, tracking snow chances

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Flurries! The winter feel that was in the air on Saturday, will continue into the evening hours. Cloudy skies will be accompanied by the occasional flurry or two, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s after dinner time. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens to the low 20s. Another cold, below average day is on tap for Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

No students injured after early morning school bus accident in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after an accident early Thursday morning in Peoria, which involved a Peoria Public School bus. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident happened around 7 AM at the intersection of Knoxville and Pioneer Parkway.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Germantown Hills athletic complex still in flux following Election Day

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – Officials in the Germantown Hills School District say the election is technically not over for them. At issue: while voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the school district by an almost two to one margin, a separate referendum on whether to issue seven million dollars in bonds to help build a long-planned-for athletic complex is almost 50-50, with the difference between yes and no being two dozen votes.
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen found dead

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL

Community Policy