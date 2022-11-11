Read full article on original website
Mark Heap & More Join ITVX Drama ‘Significant Other’ Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner, Spaced), Kéllé Bryan (Me and Mrs Jones) and Shaun Williamson (EastEnders, Extras) are among cast added to ITVX comedy Significant Other. Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd, Here We Go) and Youssef Kerkour (Stay Close) have already been announced as leads on the show, which is from ITV Studios-owned Quay Street Productions. Further cast unveiled today includes Ben Bailey Smith, Sue Vincent, Olivia Poulet and Will Ash. The series follows the “unromantic romance of two people whose drastic, but fateful, first meeting turns their lives around.” Based on...
Happi
L'Oréal's Colorsonic Named a Time Best Invention of the Year
L’Oréal’s Colorsonic has been named as one of the Time 2022 Best Inventions. The lightweight, handheld device uses an innovative, mess-free process to mix hair color and apply it evenly, delivering consistent hair color results for consumers at home. “What has remained consistent across the decades is...
