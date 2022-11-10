Read full article on original website
Alzheimer’s jab failed to meet goal on reducing memory decline, company says
A new jab for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s has failed to show it can slow down a decline in memory and thinking, according to pharmaceutical giant Roche.The drug, gantenerumab, is an antibody medicine that held much promise as it entered phase three clinical trials.However, Roche said the drug, which is given as an injection, could not clearly be shown to slow dementia progression in two drug trials.While there was some progress, this was not statistically significant. This meant the drug could not be clearly shown to preserve people’s abilities in areas such as remembering, solving problems or personal care.Previous data...
Senior emergency medicine doctor ‘desperate’ to keep parents out of hospital
One of the country’s top doctors has said he is “desperate” to keep his elderly parents out of hospital.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.His comments come after figures showed the number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.For someone who is frail, hospital is often...
