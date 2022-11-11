Read full article on original website
Undefeated Royals rock regional
FISHERS – Hamilton Southeastern sprinted to its first regional championship in 17 years on Friday. Playing dominant football on both sides, the Class 6A No. 1 Royals beat No. 9 Westfield 20-0 to claim the Regional 2 trophy at TCU Field. It was the first regional title for Southeastern since 2005 and its fifth in program history, and kept the Royals unbeaten for the season at 12-0.
Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East
Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central
Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
Sheridan drops conference opener to Carroll, now 0-2
Sheridan dropped its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener on Saturday, falling to Carroll 65-26 in an away game. The Class 2A No. 4 Cougars outscored the Blackhawks in all four quarters, leading 35-13 at halftime. Kenzie Garner scored nine points for Sheridan, and also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Shelby Eaton collected six rebounds and Chaney Smith had five.
Millers’ defense too much for Huskies in all-county game
ARCADIA – It was a patriotically festive atmosphere prior to the start of Friday night’s all-county girls basketball game between Noblesville and Hamilton Heights at the Husky Dome in Arcadia. It was Veterans Day and members of the Cicero V.F.W. presented the colors for the Star-Spangled Banner and all veterans in attendance were honored before tipoff.
High School Football: Regionals
INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game.
TAKE TWO: Fishers girls overwhelm both opponents at Tiger Den, now 5-0
FISHERS – Sharing is caring. And when it comes to a basketball team, sharing is winning. The Fishers girls are good at sharing the basketball, so it should not be a surprise that the Tigers are winning quite a bit this season. Fishers, ranked No. 3 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 4 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, improved to 5-0 after two wins Saturday at the Tiger Den.
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
Solomey Signs with Purdue!
What a way to start off the wrestling season! Cole Solomey has just signed to wrestle for Purdue. Cole is the first KV wrestler to go to a Big 10 school to wrestle. He is a 3 time state qualifier and was the state Runner-Up last year! Take a look at the announcements that Purdue sent out about their top recruits. Congratulations Cole we are proud of you!
Indiana Fever finally land top pick in WNBA draft lottery
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery.
More snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
Heights’ Cassidy Felger signs to play soccer at Grace College
Cassidy Felger, Hamilton Heights senior, has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Grace College Lancers this fall. Grace College is a member of the Crossroads League and a NAIA athletic institution. She is the daughter of Chris and Shelley Felger. Grace College was Felger’s college of...
David Jenkins Jr. Knocks Down 3-Pointer in Season Debut for Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A friendly-fire mishap in practice prevented Purdue newcomer David Jenkins Jr. from making his 2022-23 debut with the team last Tuesday against Milwaukee. After a collision with junior forward Mason Gillis on Saturday, Jenkins brandished a blackened right eye that was swollen shut. He feared...
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Snow totals for November 12
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
Indy Snow Force on standby as Hoosiers see three seasons in three days
INDIANAPOLIS — Snow plows are on standby in Indianapolis as white flakes are expected Saturday morning. It’s a part of a drastic change in temperatures in a 48-hour span. “Yesterday I’m on my deck in a hammock and this morning I’m bundled up for a walk,” said David Dreith, who was out for a walk on the Monon. ”It’s like the bottom fell out of the thermometer on this one.”
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indianapolis gets record-breaking snow
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick-moving storm system brought accumulating snow across central Indiana on Saturday. Many areas picked up at least 1-2 inches of snow, with higher amounts being around three inches. One of the highest amounts of snow reported was 3.1 inches in Speedway. Locally, the next highest amount...
