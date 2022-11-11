Read full article on original website
Related
readthereporter.com
Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East
Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
readthereporter.com
Huskies prevail in overtime at Jay Co.
Hamilton Heights won an exciting overtime game at Jay County on Saturday, 45-44. Katie Brown hit a 3-pointer in the extra period, and that would be the game-winning basket for the Class 3A No. 6 Huskies as they beat the 3A No. 3 Patriots. Camryn Runner led with 22 points, followed by Ella Hickok and Kaylee Rhoton with nine points each. Brown scored three and Kassidy Schakel had two points.
readthereporter.com
Millers’ momentum leads to victory against Lawrence North
In recent seasons, it has become more of a physical affair with Lawrence North and Noblesville. The Wildcats had won 12 of the 17 meetings coming into Saturday’s game, but the tide has changed in recent seasons. It was no different on Saturday night at The Mill as the...
readthereporter.com
Undefeated Royals rock regional
FISHERS – Hamilton Southeastern sprinted to its first regional championship in 17 years on Friday. Playing dominant football on both sides, the Class 6A No. 1 Royals beat No. 9 Westfield 20-0 to claim the Regional 2 trophy at TCU Field. It was the first regional title for Southeastern since 2005 and its fifth in program history, and kept the Royals unbeaten for the season at 12-0.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan drops conference opener to Carroll, now 0-2
Sheridan dropped its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener on Saturday, falling to Carroll 65-26 in an away game. The Class 2A No. 4 Cougars outscored the Blackhawks in all four quarters, leading 35-13 at halftime. Kenzie Garner scored nine points for Sheridan, and also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Shelby Eaton collected six rebounds and Chaney Smith had five.
readthereporter.com
Sheridan falls short to North Decatur in regional championship
SHERIDAN – The Class 1A No. 6 Sheridan Blackhawks lost to No. 3 North Decatur Chargers 29-14 in the Regional 23 championship game. The Blackhawks 11-game winning streak came to an end as the Chargers ran away with the game late in the third quarter. After scoring 75 points...
readthereporter.com
Golden Eagles fall in tough contest
Guerin Catholic lost a hard-fought game with Greenfield-Central on Saturday, 41-38 at the Eagles Nest. The Cougars led 12-7 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. Natalie Fernandez helped keep the Golden Eagles in the game with seven points, including two 3-pointers in the second period. Guerin Catholic ramped up its defense in the third quarter, allowing it to get within 32-27 by the end of the period, but Greenfield was able to hold on in the fourth.
readthereporter.com
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
readthereporter.com
TAKE TWO: Fishers girls overwhelm both opponents at Tiger Den, now 5-0
FISHERS – Sharing is caring. And when it comes to a basketball team, sharing is winning. The Fishers girls are good at sharing the basketball, so it should not be a surprise that the Tigers are winning quite a bit this season. Fishers, ranked No. 3 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 4 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, improved to 5-0 after two wins Saturday at the Tiger Den.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Ben Wollenmann commits to Anderson University
Noblesville High School senior Ben Wollenmann has committed to play lacrosse at Anderson University. (Front row, from left) Erin Wollenmann, Ben Wollenmann, and Ivan Wollenmann. (Back row) Noblesville Boys Lacrosse Head Coach Mark Milam.
readthereporter.com
Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central
Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
readthereporter.com
Heights’ Cassidy Felger signs to play soccer at Grace College
Cassidy Felger, Hamilton Heights senior, has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Grace College Lancers this fall. Grace College is a member of the Crossroads League and a NAIA athletic institution. She is the daughter of Chris and Shelley Felger. Grace College was Felger’s college of...
readthereporter.com
What Hoosier woman created Stove Top stuffing?
1859 – Mayor Samuel Maxwell and the Indianapolis City Council established the first paid fire department. It had previously been a volunteer force. The department began with a hook and ladder company and two hand engines and, in 1860, gained their first steam engine. 1885 – Charles Edward Henry...
readthereporter.com
Ben Lehman elected to Hamilton Heights school board
That’s what Ben Lehman said after his election win Tuesday night. “I am also extremely grateful for all the supporters who helped secure the White River Township seat on the Hamilton Heights School Board,” Lehman said. Lehman steps into the seat held by Doug Ozolins for the past...
readthereporter.com
David L. Sharp
David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.
readthereporter.com
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
readthereporter.com
Two violent saloon fires show polarizing views on alcohol in 1880s
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Editor’s note: The following collection of stories appears on the Hamilton County Bicentennial website, which you can view at this link. Also included are excerpts from writings by Hamilton County Historian David Heighway which originally appeared in the Hamilton County Business Magazine. Click here to subscribe to the Hamilton County Business Magazine for free!
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
readthereporter.com
Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy
Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
Comments / 0