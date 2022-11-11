David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.

