State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Ben Wollenmann commits to Anderson University
Noblesville High School senior Ben Wollenmann has committed to play lacrosse at Anderson University. (Front row, from left) Erin Wollenmann, Ben Wollenmann, and Ivan Wollenmann. (Back row) Noblesville Boys Lacrosse Head Coach Mark Milam.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off
Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
readthereporter.com
Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East
Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
readthereporter.com
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
readthereporter.com
Golden Eagles fall in tough contest
Guerin Catholic lost a hard-fought game with Greenfield-Central on Saturday, 41-38 at the Eagles Nest. The Cougars led 12-7 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. Natalie Fernandez helped keep the Golden Eagles in the game with seven points, including two 3-pointers in the second period. Guerin Catholic ramped up its defense in the third quarter, allowing it to get within 32-27 by the end of the period, but Greenfield was able to hold on in the fourth.
readthereporter.com
Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central
Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
readthereporter.com
Millers’ momentum leads to victory against Lawrence North
In recent seasons, it has become more of a physical affair with Lawrence North and Noblesville. The Wildcats had won 12 of the 17 meetings coming into Saturday’s game, but the tide has changed in recent seasons. It was no different on Saturday night at The Mill as the...
statechampsnetwork.com
Changing Directions In The Pocket — Brownsburg QB Whitaker Vacates WIU Commitment In Midst Of Playoff Push
Big-gun Brownsburg senior quarterback Jayden Whitaker is back on the market. Whitaker is the No. 1 rated signal caller in the Hoosier State’s Class of 2023. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger de-committed from Western Illinois this week as he prepares to take his spry and hungry Brownsburg squad into battle with defending state champion Cathedral in playoff throwdown Friday. Brownsburg is 10-1.
Football Friday Night: Regionals
INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game. Center Grove’s quest for a third […]
readthereporter.com
David L. Sharp
David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.
kvhsathletics.com
Solomey Signs with Purdue!
What a way to start off the wrestling season! Cole Solomey has just signed to wrestle for Purdue. Cole is the first KV wrestler to go to a Big 10 school to wrestle. He is a 3 time state qualifier and was the state Runner-Up last year! Take a look at the announcements that Purdue sent out about their top recruits. Congratulations Cole we are proud of you!
WTHR
Operation Football: Roncalli tops New Palestine, 20-7
INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli moved one step closer to a state title with a 20-7 win over top-ranked New Palestine Friday night. The previously unbeaten Dragons got on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Danny Tippit to Isaiah Thacker for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
David Jenkins Jr. Knocks Down 3-Pointer in Season Debut for Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A friendly-fire mishap in practice prevented Purdue newcomer David Jenkins Jr. from making his 2022-23 debut with the team last Tuesday against Milwaukee. After a collision with junior forward Mason Gillis on Saturday, Jenkins brandished a blackened right eye that was swollen shut. He feared...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
readthereporter.com
Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!
Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
