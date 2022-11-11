ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Hood-Schifino is impacting games for IU even when his shot is off

Jalen Hood-Schifino has made a strong impression through his first two college games. And he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. The freshman has yet to have a big scoring game in the regular season. He just wasn’t firing a lot of shots against Morehead State on Monday, and he had a tough shooting game against Bethune-Cookman. Hood-Schifino went 2 for 8 from the field Thursday, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range. He did go 4 for 5 at the free-throw line, helping him get to eight points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East

Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
ELKHART, IN
readthereporter.com

Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North

Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Golden Eagles fall in tough contest

Guerin Catholic lost a hard-fought game with Greenfield-Central on Saturday, 41-38 at the Eagles Nest. The Cougars led 12-7 after the first quarter and 27-19 at halftime. Natalie Fernandez helped keep the Golden Eagles in the game with seven points, including two 3-pointers in the second period. Guerin Catholic ramped up its defense in the third quarter, allowing it to get within 32-27 by the end of the period, but Greenfield was able to hold on in the fourth.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield has slow start to season, falls to Lawrence Central

Westfield dropped its first game of the season Saturday, falling to Lawrence Central 50-37 at CSI Gymnasium. The Bears jumped in front of the Shamrocks right away, leading 16-7 after the first quarter. Westfield cut that advantage to 25-20 by halftime, but LC slowly extended its lead in the second half.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State defeats Ball State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Millers’ momentum leads to victory against Lawrence North

In recent seasons, it has become more of a physical affair with Lawrence North and Noblesville. The Wildcats had won 12 of the 17 meetings coming into Saturday’s game, but the tide has changed in recent seasons. It was no different on Saturday night at The Mill as the...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
statechampsnetwork.com

Changing Directions In The Pocket — Brownsburg QB Whitaker Vacates WIU Commitment In Midst Of Playoff Push

Big-gun Brownsburg senior quarterback Jayden Whitaker is back on the market. Whitaker is the No. 1 rated signal caller in the Hoosier State’s Class of 2023. The 6-foot-3 gunslinger de-committed from Western Illinois this week as he prepares to take his spry and hungry Brownsburg squad into battle with defending state champion Cathedral in playoff throwdown Friday. Brownsburg is 10-1.
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

Football Friday Night: Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – 24 schools’ dreams of winning a state championship are still alive entering Friday’s regional round. Brownsburg looks to advance to semistate for the first time since 1985, but the Bulldogs face a tough out in Cathedral, who they beat earlier in the year in a close game. Center Grove’s quest for a third […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

David L. Sharp

David L. Sharp, 82, Carmel, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022. He was born June 21, 1940, in Detroit, Mich. He moved to Carmel in 1970 to raise his family. David was a family man whose life revolved around his family and grandchildren. He touched many lives and each of you was considered very special to him. David felt very blessed for everyone who was a part of his life. He is now rejoicing with his wife, and the many family and friends who are gone before him.
CARMEL, IN
kvhsathletics.com

Solomey Signs with Purdue!

What a way to start off the wrestling season! Cole Solomey has just signed to wrestle for Purdue. Cole is the first KV wrestler to go to a Big 10 school to wrestle. He is a 3 time state qualifier and was the state Runner-Up last year! Take a look at the announcements that Purdue sent out about their top recruits. Congratulations Cole we are proud of you!
WTHR

Operation Football: Roncalli tops New Palestine, 20-7

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli moved one step closer to a state title with a 20-7 win over top-ranked New Palestine Friday night. The previously unbeaten Dragons got on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Danny Tippit to Isaiah Thacker for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship

A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield has 216 top-notch seniors!

Congratulations to the 216 Westfield High School seniors who were recognized for academic excellence at the 25th Evening of Excellence. Chris Denari ’79 was the keynote speaker and Larry Simons spoke about the Kim Simons Memorial Scholarship. The Evening of Excellence is an annual event hosted by the Board of School Trustees honoring seniors who completed their junior year with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
WESTFIELD, IN

