readthereporter.com
Heights’ Cassidy Felger signs to play soccer at Grace College
Cassidy Felger, Hamilton Heights senior, has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Grace College Lancers this fall. Grace College is a member of the Crossroads League and a NAIA athletic institution. She is the daughter of Chris and Shelley Felger. Grace College was Felger’s college of...
readthereporter.com
Greyhounds fall in away game at Huntington North
Carmel dropped an away game at Huntington North on Saturday, 45-34. The Greyhounds led 11-8 after the first quarter. Ava Carter came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers. The Vikings came back to tie the game at 15-15 by halftime, and pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Carmel 14-7.
readthereporter.com
Southeastern blows away Elkhart & Columbus East
Hamilton Southeastern overwhelmed its two opponents in home games on Saturday. The Royals, ranked No. 5 in the IBCA one-class poll and No. 6 in the ICGSA Class 4A rankings, first beat Elkhart 81-41. Four Southeastern players reached double digits in scoring: Riley Makalusky had 26 points, Lauren Stewart made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Kennedy Holman added 12 and Maya Makalusky had 10.
readthereporter.com
Huskies prevail in overtime at Jay Co.
Hamilton Heights won an exciting overtime game at Jay County on Saturday, 45-44. Katie Brown hit a 3-pointer in the extra period, and that would be the game-winning basket for the Class 3A No. 6 Huskies as they beat the 3A No. 3 Patriots. Camryn Runner led with 22 points, followed by Ella Hickok and Kaylee Rhoton with nine points each. Brown scored three and Kassidy Schakel had two points.
readthereporter.com
Millers’ defense too much for Huskies in all-county game
ARCADIA – It was a patriotically festive atmosphere prior to the start of Friday night’s all-county girls basketball game between Noblesville and Hamilton Heights at the Husky Dome in Arcadia. It was Veterans Day and members of the Cicero V.F.W. presented the colors for the Star-Spangled Banner and all veterans in attendance were honored before tipoff.
readthereporter.com
Undefeated Royals rock regional
FISHERS – Hamilton Southeastern sprinted to its first regional championship in 17 years on Friday. Playing dominant football on both sides, the Class 6A No. 1 Royals beat No. 9 Westfield 20-0 to claim the Regional 2 trophy at TCU Field. It was the first regional title for Southeastern since 2005 and its fifth in program history, and kept the Royals unbeaten for the season at 12-0.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission hosts Fall Banquet at Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission (FWRM) held its annual Fall Banquet at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday evening as a celebration of the organization’s goals of helping the homeless. The event included fellowship, testimony from a former resident and entertainment from...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Inside Indiana Business
Revitalizing the riverfront in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne is continuing the redevelopment of its riverfront. The Promenade Park, which opened in 2019 as part of the project’s first phase, is along the St. Mary’s River. Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Nancy Townsend joins us to look at what’s next for developing the riverfront.
WANE-TV
Two $100k Powerball tickets purchased in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The winning ticket for Monday night’s record $2.04 billion dollar jackpot was sold in Altadena, California. Hoosiers weren’t completely unlucky: two $100,00 tickets were sold in Fort Wayne, and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Corydon, Mishawaka, and Lawrenceburg. One of the lucky ticket...
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Wild Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar
This Be Our Guest 50 percent off deal features the Wild Crab restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Click here to purchase a $50 gift certificate for just $25!
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
Hockey team involved in crash with semi; 3 teens critically injured
WARSAW, Ind. — A semi-truck driver from New York is being held on drunk driving charges after a crash involving a school bus in northern Indiana Saturday night. Dispatchers were notified just after 8 p.m. of a semi-truck swerving into other lanes and driving at excessive speeds. The truck was also reportedly driving off the road as it entered Warsaw on U.S. 30.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Utilities adjusting river levels
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Utilities will be adjusting river levels through the center of town beginning Monday, Nov. 14. Officials say it's for maintenance and inspections of bridges and river outfalls. They say the levels are raised to help recreational use in the warmer months, and...
WANE-TV
Tripadvisor says these are Fort Wayne’s favorite parks, what do you think?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When it comes to planning vacations or looking for things to do, Tripadvisor is one of the web destinations people use for information. With winter conditions arriving this weekend bringing with it opportunities for making snow angels and snowmen we checked into how Tripadvisor ranks parks in Fort Wayne.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ceremonial Groundbreaking Takes Place For The 2525 Apartments
A few years ago, Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer was walking on the former Arnolt Corp. property site on Durbin Street with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official. Today, with the Arnolt building demolished and gone and the environmental issues removed, Thallemer was one of four speakers for the groundbreaking ceremony of The 2525 affordable apartments being developed by RealAmerica at 2525 Durbin St. The 2525 is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
thefabricator.com
Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities
Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE PURSUIT: Two juveniles cause a car accident in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A police pursuit Sunday evening ended in a car crash in downtown Fort Wayne. Around 4:57 p.m., detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes unit were patrolling near East Creighton Avenue and Smith Street when a detective noticed an active stolen vehicle driving down East Creighton Ave. Detectives say they tried to pull the vehicle over but instead it took off.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Nursing home bus driver charged with neglect after rider suffers broken vertebra
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George...
