Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.

GOSHEN, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO