'Unfortunate distraction': how council members plan to move forward after two scandals

City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
NEISD bus routes are expected to be up to 75 minutes late
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple NEISD bus routes have been delayed up to 75 minutes due to drivers calling in sick. Aubrey Chancellor, from NEISD, released the following statement below regarding the issue:. “Yes, as you know, school districts have already been dealing with a shortageand today, we had several...
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
Local nonprofit, Footbridge Foundation, raises funds for vulnerable pets
SAN ANTONIO – A large group of people made it out to a local restaurant for some great drinks, all to help local pets!. Casa Hernán Cantina was the spot for the Inaugural Off-the-Leash event where supporters of the local non-profit Footbridge Foundation made botanas to raise funds for San Antonio’s most vulnerable cats and dogs.
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for your help to fill their local blood supply bank. 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Friday, the community only has a 3-day supply of blood. Type-O blood is at less than a one-day supply.
"Doing our best..." Wellness 4 Warriors needs help to continue helping military veterans
Honoring military veterans is observed annually as a national holiday. For the past two decades, Wellness 4 Warriors has been working to support veterans in Texas by providing healthier home environments. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter has a look at the program, and how you can help. "I...
Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
SAMMinistries’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, featuring one-of-a-kind arts
SAN ANTONIO - The 22nd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser held by SAMMinistries raised money to combat homelessness. it's the first time since 2020 the fundraiser was held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you can see, there were one-of-a-kind works of art created by locals, along with a...
Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green
SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
Police needs your help looking for missing endangered man
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help looking for a missing man. Michael “Mike” Clede, 74-years-old, was last seen on October 28th at the 100 block of Dallas Street. Police say he has a medical condition and is in need of a doctor’s attention. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he wears glasses.
H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
A family was quick to evacuate after a fire erupted at their Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A family was able to quickly evacuate their Northside home after a fire erupted overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cadbury Street at around 2:57 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
13-year-old boy in critical condition after he was accidentally shot by family member
SAN ANTONIO – A 13-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was accidentally shot by an older family member. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3:12 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the...
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
Man in critical condition after he was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after police found him with several gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk near a Southside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 2:24 a.m. Police say they discovered a man in his mid...
Steele, Boerne stay undefeated as high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night
The high school football playoffs kicked off with a bang on Thursday night. No. 1 Steele is the only undefeated 6A team in the area at 11-0 and they showed why. Jaydon Bailey ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Chad Warner threw for two touchdowns to lead the Knights to a 34-17 win over the Johnson Jaguars.
Man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and his wife is in critical condition after they were shot from their vehicle when visiting family. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Randall Avenue at around 2:37 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a husband and...
