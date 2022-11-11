I know it's cliché, but as my family prepares for Thanksgiving, I am reflecting on everything I am thankful for. I know I'm supposed to be more intentional in my gratitude daily, but it's not always easy. The everyday hustle and my to-do list keep me trying to get through the week with little time to reflect. So yes, sometimes it takes Thanksgiving to force me to think more about my blessings and thank goodness for that.

