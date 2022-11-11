Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com
Train horns set to go silent by Nov. 25, mostly
Redlanders who have been at their wits’ end over the Arrow train horns got some good news Friday, Nov. 4, when the Federal Railroad Administration approved the request for a quiet zone along the train route in Redlands. A mandatory 21-day noticing period began last Friday and will conclude on the day after Thanksgiving.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department continues to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms
The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms. The Narcotics Unit transported 6 pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undisclosed location to be destroyed, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10. The street value of the narcotics was estimated at...
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
More than 50 animals at SEAACA in Downey at risk of being euthanized due to overcrowding
Animal rescue groups are sending out urgent pleas for potential adopters for unwanted animals at the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority, where more than 50 animals are in danger of euthanasia due to overcrowding.
Fontana Herald News
For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors
For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
tsl.news
Heavy rains sweep through Claremont, damaging Pomona, CMC facilities and residence halls
Heavy rain showered the Claremont Colleges this Tuesday, causing student displacement and damage to facilities, including residence halls. Los Angeles County had already experienced significant rainfall the previous day, and it continued through Election Day. “Southern California weather trends over various years have had major storms come through the area,...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana; winds will increase on Nov. 15
Temperatures will be in the 60s in Fontana during the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. Windy conditions are expected to arrive late on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Here is the forecast:. Monday, Nov. 14 — Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming...
