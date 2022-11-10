Read full article on original website
John Oates Talks Movember & New Music With Ellen K
ICYMI John Oates of the legendary duo Hall and Oates, stopped by the Ellen K Morning Show to talk Movember, new music, and more!. He also gave Ellen K an exclusive... Check it out for yourself below.
Stars Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 2022: Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon and More
The pandemic isn’t over. Just as it did in 2020 and 2021, Hollywood’s A-list continues to be affected by COVID-19 in 2022 — but they largely attribute their fast recoveries to vaccines. In January, Late Night With Seth Meyers only returned from holiday break for one show...
Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’
A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
Ryan Seacrest Plays Game of 'What Would Ryan Do?'
Ryan Seacrest visited the Seacrest Studio at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville over the weekend and got the chance to hang out with some of the patients, including superstar Ana who has made a name for herself at the studio, interviewing the likes of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban!. Seacrest...
'Vacation' Hottie Beverly D'Angelo Turns 71 Today
Beverly D’Angelo is 71 (“Christmas Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” American History X,” “Entourage”) Zena Grey is 34 (“Snow Day,” “The Shaggy Dog,” “My Soul to Take”) Bob Gunton is 77 (“The Shawshank Redemption,” “Demolition Man,”...
Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Bare Baby Bump On Instagram
The photo shows Prinsloo in a walk-in closet posing with her baby bump and revealed that she's been feeling under the weather. "Day 10 of being sick. Send help," she wrote alongside the photo, according to Page Six who grabbed a screenshot of the photo before it disappeared after 24 hours.
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Bündchen had previously posed alongside Valente and his brothers Pedro and Giu during a shoot for Dust Magazine in 2021 and had shared a post calling the Valente brothers "Awesome teachers" while training in jiu-jitsu in February 2022. Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce on October 28. "With...
WATCH: Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Are Selling Ear-Shaped Edibles
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have formed a surprising partnership referencing their infamous shared moment. The two legendary boxers are selling ear-shaped Delta 8 cannabis edibles called "Holy Ears," referencing the incident in which Tyson bit off a Holyfield's right ear during their second WBA Heavyweight Championship match in 1997.
ITV Rebrands Channels Ahead of Streaming Service ITVX Launch
U.K. public service broadcaster ITV has re-branded its channels ahead of the launch of its next streaming service ITVX next month. Its flagship channel, ITV, has been re-branded as ITV1. All the channels have also been given new branding, on-screen presentation and idents. The re-brand launches today (Nov. 15) with the idents spanning the entire network, rather than being specific to each channel. The re-brand accompanies the launch of ITVX, a new streaming platform which will replace ITV’s current VOD service ITV Hub. The service’s name and branding were produced by DixonBaxi. ITVX is set to launch on Dec. 8. “We are using the...
Satisfied Adults Are Sharing What They Surprisingly Started Enjoying As They Get Older, And My Millennial Ass Is On Board With Way Too Many Of These
"As a kid, I always wondered why adults would do that. I get it now."
Man marries for 88th time
A 61-year-old farmer in Indonesia is apparently quite the catch for ladies as he's preparing to get married -- for the 88th time. The man, whose name is Kaan, but better-known as the "Playboy King," has been married 87 times to 46 different women, and his next wedding is also to an ex-wife. His first marriage, he claims, was when he was 14 years old, and it ended in divorce two years later. But apparently that's all it took to get him hooked on marriage because since then, he has married just about every woman he's ever liked. Kaan explains that he keeps getting married because he has a lot of respect for women and doesn't want them to feel like dating him is just a fling. He adds, "I also didn’t want to play with women’s feelings, let alone other people’s children. Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married.” His longest marriage lasted 14 years, and his shortest was just a week.
Jay Leno Cancels Performance Due To Serious Injury From Freak Accident
Jay Leno was forced to cancel a recent appearance due to a "serious medical emergency," according to a report from People. The former Tonight Show host had been scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas over the weekend but wasn't able to attend due to a health issue per an email to Forum. 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand.
