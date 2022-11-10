Former Coppin State men’s basketball player alleges sexual assault, blackmail by assistant coach, lawsuit says [Baltimore Sun]

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday:. Towson 21, Stony Brook 17: Devin Matthews capped an 11-play, 87-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and Keegan Vaughan kicked the extra point with 56 seconds left in a come-from-behind win by the visiting Tigers (5-5, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). The Seawolves (2-8, 1-6) broke a tie at 14 when Angelo Guglielmello made a 26-yard field goal with 2:39 left. Tyrrell Pigrome (Maryland) completed 22 of 40 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns for Towson, which won its third straight. The Tigers host Hampton on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

