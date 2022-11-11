As college football goes 'away from playing big and physical,' Iowa, Wisconsin embrace fullback tradition [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]

Read full article on original website
No. 4 Iowa escapes Drake in overtime, 92-86 [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 13—DES MOINES — Monika Czinano sported a postgame scratch on the bridge on her nose. The Iowa Hawkeyes almost suffered a deeper figurative gash than that. Drake pushed No. 4 Iowa to overtime, but the Hawkeyes made the necessary plays in the extra five minutes and escaped a women's basketball thriller, 92-86, before a sellout crowd of 6,424 Sunday afternoon at the Knapp Center.
Wisconsin football features 'best edge rusher in the country,' Braelon Allen says
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wisconsin football outside linebacker Nick Herbig gave Iowa’s offensive line headaches. The junior outside linebacker finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and three first-half sacks in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Hawkeyes. Two of Herbig’s three sacks came on third downs. “I was...
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
Wisconsin volleyball plays 'clean' in quick work of Rutgers
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team has already had its share of intense, high-pressure matches and it figures to have several more in the next few weeks. Friday night’s match against Rutgers, however, was not one of those. The No. 3 Badgers wasted no time in taking care of...
Williamsburg handles Wahlert, will play for a state football championship [The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa]
Nov. 12—CEDAR FALLS — Williamsburg's Carson Huedepohl and Derek Weisskopf make a dangerous duo. As far as quarterback-receiver combos, they have built a strong rapport in a short amount of time. Weisskopf didn't move to receiver until the end of last season. Huedepohl, who missed last year due to a knee injury, is in his first season at quarterback, moving from tailback in the second half of the season opener.
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's overtime victory against Long Island
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team reached the point of its schedule where it needed to take care of business. Nonconference series against Long Island this weekend and Lindenwood the next stood out as an opportunity for the Badgers to escape a troublesome 2-8 start to the season and get themselves feeling better.
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin's first home victory of the season
A nailbiter probably wasn't what many expected when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team scheduled Long Island for its first visit to the Kohl Center. But the Badgers are in a scoring funk that continued into Friday's game against the Sharks, an independent team in its third season of play.
Instant analysis: Jordan Davis shines for Wisconsin men's basketball
MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 victory over Stanford on Friday night at American Family Field. Jordan Davis played OK in the opener against South Dakota. Not bad, but not great, either. And a big talking point for fans coming out of that game — I talked about this on the podcast — was Connor Essegian should start over Davis.
