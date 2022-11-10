Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Why the AP Hasn't Called the Arizona Governor's Race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor's race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs' lead is insurmountable. That's...
US News and World Report
Mother, Daughter Fatally Shot in Home North of New Orleans
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A mother and daughter were fatally shot early Saturday in their home north of New Orleans, authorities said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting that happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in Hammond, news outlets reported. Deputies received a...
US News and World Report
Tennessee Pastor Takes on Political Polarization
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jennie Hobbs recently joined a small circle of people in chairs, while about a hundred more looked on, and answered a prompt designed to invite calm upon a controversial subject:. “This is what I know about immigrants, and this is when I learned it.”. Pastor...
