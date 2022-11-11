Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Pro wrestling returns to Hesperia this SaturdayThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
KTLA.com
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorn, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in...
Man arrested after pedestrian suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Upland hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said. The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department. […]
paininthepass.info
Coroner ID Victorville Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash On Amargosa Road In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Victorville woman killed when her vehicle was T-bone by another vehicle, has been identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner as 43-year-old Rosalinda Orduna. According to the Victorville Police Department the accident happened at about 5:04am Friday November 4, 2022. The location...
‘It was already burning’: Witnesses rush to help victims of fiery Garden Grove crash
Witnesses who saw and heard a fatal Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a gray Tesla sedan was ablaze by […]
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13
A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
Fontana Herald News
For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors
For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
mynewsla.com
Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont
One person died in a solo vehicle crash today in Beaumont. The crash happened on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Oak Valley Parkway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department. The person died at the scene. There is no information regarding the age and gender of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld The post One person killed in single-vehicle crash on EB I-10 in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department continues to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms
The Fontana Police Department is continuing to crack down on illegal drugs and firearms. The Narcotics Unit transported 6 pallets of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undisclosed location to be destroyed, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10. The street value of the narcotics was estimated at...
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Police Department is seeking more volunteers for Chief’s Roundtable Committee
In 2020, the City of Fontana created a Police Chief’s Roundtable Committee and invited local residents to volunteer to participate. Chief Billy Green has been serving as the chief of police since May of 2018. During his tenure, in addition to public safety, he has made community engagement a priority. Creation of the roundtable was proposed by him to further that goal and as a reflection of his desire to see the Fontana Police Department continually improve and evolve with best practices.
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
foxla.com
Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in San Bernardino
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Bernardino on Nov. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 5:52 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the intersection of University Parkway and the Interstate 215 southbound on-ramp for a reported traffic collision.
