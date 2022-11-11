ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football

Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
The Oregonian

Marcus Mariota gets blasted on social media following ugly performance during loss to the Carolina Panthers

Marcus Mariota chose the wrong time to produce his worst performance of the season. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback struggled mightily on the national stage during Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers Thursday night. Bad decisions. Bad throws. It was just an ugly performance from a quarterback who is trying to establish himself as worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.
CHARLOTTE, NC

