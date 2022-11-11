ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges

Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani's activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws since early 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects

Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
NEVADA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects

Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
NEVADA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy