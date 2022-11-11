Read full article on original website
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Closes 2022 Season Falling 3-1 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Little Rock closed out its 2022 season with a 3-1 loss to Tennessee State at Kean Hall Gynasium Saturday afternoon. The Trojans close the year at 7-25 overall and 4-15 in their inaugural season in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Trojans hit just .096 for the...
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Falls in Straight Sets at Tennessee State
NASHVILLE – Daedrianna Cail put down 10 kills and hit .368, adding two service aces, but Little Rock couldn't stop a hot Tennessee State team in a 3-0 decision Friday night in Nashville. The Trojans (7-23, 4-13 Ohio Valley) hit just .124 with only Cail and Zanobia Willis hitting...
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Hosts Ole Miss Sunday, Honors Foley in Pregame Ceremony
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An historic day is on tap in the Capital City as Little Rock Women's Basketball will honor legendary coach Joe Foley in a court dedication ceremony and then host Ole Miss as the Trojans attempt to defeat an SEC team for the third consecutive year.
Mississippi State wary of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s upset potential
Mississippi State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will both be playing their second game in less than 48 hours when they meet
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Finish Fourth at Tiger Style Invitational
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Little Rock wrestlers registered 21 total victories, including three falls and a pair of major decisions, as the Trojans finished fourth as a team at the Tiger Style Invitational at Staley High School. Little Rock tallied 93.5 total points as a team with four wrestlers finishing in the top-five of their respective weight classes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible
Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
5newsonline.com
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
Hot Springs School District considering year-round school calendar
Parents and officials with the Hot Springs School District held a discussion exploring the idea of operating under a year-round school calendar.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Veterans Day 2022: Here is how you can honor veterans’ service in central Arkansas
Here are some events happening around central Arkansas that are celebrating the nation’s heroes.
KATV
Pulaski Co. hosts national adoption day celebration
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Pulaski County Division of Children and Family took to First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock to host their National Adoption Day celebration. In honor of National Adoption Month various organizations and judges banned together for the first adoption day celebration since before the...
Reminder: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures
If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
KTLO
Winter weather may return Monday night
Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
