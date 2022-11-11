ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Closes 2022 Season Falling 3-1 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Little Rock closed out its 2022 season with a 3-1 loss to Tennessee State at Kean Hall Gynasium Saturday afternoon. The Trojans close the year at 7-25 overall and 4-15 in their inaugural season in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Trojans hit just .096 for the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Falls in Straight Sets at Tennessee State

NASHVILLE – Daedrianna Cail put down 10 kills and hit .368, adding two service aces, but Little Rock couldn't stop a hot Tennessee State team in a 3-0 decision Friday night in Nashville. The Trojans (7-23, 4-13 Ohio Valley) hit just .124 with only Cail and Zanobia Willis hitting...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Finish Fourth at Tiger Style Invitational

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Little Rock wrestlers registered 21 total victories, including three falls and a pair of major decisions, as the Trojans finished fourth as a team at the Tiger Style Invitational at Staley High School. Little Rock tallied 93.5 total points as a team with four wrestlers finishing in the top-five of their respective weight classes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pulaski Co. hosts national adoption day celebration

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Pulaski County Division of Children and Family took to First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock to host their National Adoption Day celebration. In honor of National Adoption Month various organizations and judges banned together for the first adoption day celebration since before the...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
KTLO

Winter weather may return Monday night

Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

