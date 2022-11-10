Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fightingfalcons.com
Strong Starts Push Men's Basketball to Two Wins at Joe Retton Classic
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State men's basketball team posted two double-digit victories in the Joe Retton Classic this weekend over Edinboro and Salem inside Joe Retton Arena. Six different Falcons reached double figures in Friday (Nov. 11) night's game versus Edinboro. George Mangas led the charge with 18...
fightingfalcons.com
Falcons Win a Pair of Games at Atlantic Region Crossover
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins in the Atlantic Region Crossover. The Falcons earned a hard-fought victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday (Nov. 11) and then defeated Clarion on Saturday (Nov. 12) at Joe Retton Arena.
fightingfalcons.com
Falcons Fall to Wheeling in Overtime
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Fairmont State football team (3-8 3-7 MEC) fell in the final game of the season to Wheeling (7-4, 6-4 MEC) on Saturday (Nov. 12) afternoon at Bishop Schmitt Field in Wheeling, W.Va. Fairmont State Leaders. Myles Miree finished his impressive sophomore season rushing for 160...
fightingfalcons.com
Wrestling Competes at the W&J Invitational
Washington, PA-- Wrestling had a solid day at the W&J Invitational finishing with 8 overall placers and 6th place team finish out of 14 teams. The placers were 125 Brandan Myers 3rd, 125 Jasup Spragg 6th, 133 Nate Pelesky 3rd, 133 Austin Brett 4th, 157 Navid Ighani 3rd, 165 Jude Childers 6th, 184 Austin Gibson 5th and 285 Mason Atkinson 6th.
Comments / 0