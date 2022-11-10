FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women's basketball team kicked off the 2022-23 season with a pair of wins in the Atlantic Region Crossover. The Falcons earned a hard-fought victory over Winston-Salem State on Friday (Nov. 11) and then defeated Clarion on Saturday (Nov. 12) at Joe Retton Arena.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO