Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Healthline
The Effects of Fast Food on the Body
Fast food is a common meal option, but it’s high in calories and low in nutrients. Eating too much of it could affect nearly all parts of your body. Swinging through the drive-thru or hopping into your favorite fast food restaurant may happen more often than some of us would like to admit.
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
Healthline
Irritable Bowel Syndrome: How Psychological Stress Contributes to IBS Symptoms
Researchers say psychological stress can produce symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). They say the research could lead to new treatments for IBS. Experts say it’s possible to manage IBS symptoms with lifestyle changes such as diet and exercise. The link between stress and gastrointestinal distress is well known.
Healthline
Weight-Loss Surgery for Children: Why Pediatricians Say It's Underutilized
Pediatricians say weight-loss surgery can be beneficial to children with obesity. However, they say the procedure is underutilized, especially among certain demographic groups. Experts say access to these surgeries needs to be expanded and insurance coverage also needs to be improved. As. continue to increase, so do surgical weight-loss procedures...
Healthline
Understanding the Link Between Sickle Cell and Malaria
Having one copy of the sickle cell gene may help protect you from a malaria infection. But two copies of the gene may increase your risk of death from malaria. Malaria is a potentially life threatening condition. Mosquitoes infected with a parasite called Plasmodium transmit malaria through their bites. When...
Healthline
What to Know About Yoga and Heart Conditions
There are several benefits of yoga for heart conditions, as long as you keep these important safety considerations top of mind. Yoga is often touted for its ability to calm the mind, but a growing. show that these benefits may extend to your heart. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are any conditions...
Tennessee Lookout
Vanderbilt Medical experts: Climate change affects health
An increase in auto-inflammatory diseases, skin conditions and even cancer may result from creeping global climate change, healthcare professionals said during a Monday seminar hosted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center as part of a series on health equity. “I think it’s important to take a step back and just acknowledge that climate change impacts every […] The post Vanderbilt Medical experts: Climate change affects health appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Blepharitis and a Stye?
Bacteria can be the underlying cause of both blepharitis and styes. But styes are the result of an infection and cause a painful lump, while blepharitis is eyelid inflammation. If your eye is uncomfortable, you may wonder if you have either of these conditions or something else like a chalazion...
Healthline
Knee Pain: Nerve Block Injections May Help With Osteoarthritis
Researchers say people with knee osteoarthritis appear to get some short-term pain relief after receiving injections of genicular nerve blocks. They said people who received the injections reported significant pain relief eight weeks after the treatment. The relief appeared to wane after 12 weeks. Experts say there are ways to...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About the Effects of Angel’s Trumpet Poisoning
Not only as a hallucinogen, but also to treat everything from pain to wounds, and more. However, while the angel’s trumpet plant itself is not used in modern medicine, anticholinergic drugs — which are derived from various compounds that can be found in the angel’s trumpet plant — are commonly prescribed for a handful of.
