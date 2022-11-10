Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Idaho State Board of Education devastated by U of I student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education held a special Board meeting in response to the murder of four University of Idaho students. Board President Kurt Liebich began with the following statement on the students’ deaths. “The news out of Moscow is absolutely devastating. On behalf of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Board of Regents...
KTVB
Idaho community comes together for Rake-up Boise
Neighborworks Boise's 37th annual Rake-up Boise event. Last year, the organization raked leaves in more than 700 yards.
Idaho Christians Will be a Force at State Capitol Next Session
Liberal media calls it Christian Nationalism. They don’t mean it as a term of endearment. The claim is that Christians getting involved in politics will look to impose a theocracy and force sinners and infidels to live by the rules of faith. Fundamentalist Christian faith. Never mind that most people currently serving in our legislatures consider themselves Christians. Never mind that most of our laws have a Judeo-Christian foundation. Never mind that our founding fathers were the children of the enlightenment, which was birthed by the Protestant Reformation.
Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony
BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
kmvt
Debbie Critchfield announces 2 major members of her new leadership team
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield announced Thursday who would be joining her as part of her leadership team as she heads into the position in 2023. First, Greg Wilson, who currently serves as Chief of Communications Officers at the West Ada School District, will serve as Chief...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Must-see Adorable “She Shed” on Meridian’s Facebook Marketplace
Look at this adorable “she shed” on Facebook Marketplace. We’ve seen plenty of tiny homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace this year, but have you ever seen a shed that’s fully insulated, modernized, and designed specifically to be a place for business?. The pictures definitely make...
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Boise, Meridian and Nampa: Emails reveal how cities are dealing with affordable housing issue
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho, and different Treasure Valley cities are taking different approaches to solving the problem. The starkest contrast between policies and approaches can be found between Boise and Meridian, two cities that have sprawled toward each other as the area has grown.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A look at the cost of housing in Ada County and why prices have recently increased
Idaho has one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States according to the United States Census Bureau, and this growth has been reflected in our housing market. Homes prices in Boise have been going up dramatically for the past few years, reaching a peak this May when the median price for a home in Ada county topped $600,000. However, with rising interest rates and rising inflation housing prices started to drop in June and kept dropping through the summer.
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
2022 General Election: what the results mean for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Legislature will see many changes after this year's election, both in the primary and general, as some lawmakers ran for higher offices and others retired from politics. In this edition of Viewpoint, Journalists Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports, and KTVB's Chief...
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Idaho movement is unlikely
UMATILLA COUNTY – Morrow County voters have asked their commissioners to explore the Greater Idaho Movement. Such a question has not been placed on the ballot in Umatilla County and Commissioner George Murdock says he supports the sentiment but doesn’t think it will happen because the state of Oregon is embedded in the county.
kmvt
Fit and Well Idaho: Respiratory Syncytial Virus
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s germ season and one common illness this time of year is RSV and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. RSV, for most people, is nothing more than just a common cold. A stuffy nose and a cough will stick around for a week and most people will recover.
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
cityofnampa.us
Feedback Sought on Concepts to Improve Midland Blvd Corridor
The City of Nampa invites the community to give input on concepts developed to improve the Midland Boulevard Corridor from Caldwell Boulevard to Greenhurst Road. There are two ways to learn more and provide feedback:. • Attend an in-person open house on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m....
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Comments / 0