Liberal media calls it Christian Nationalism. They don’t mean it as a term of endearment. The claim is that Christians getting involved in politics will look to impose a theocracy and force sinners and infidels to live by the rules of faith. Fundamentalist Christian faith. Never mind that most people currently serving in our legislatures consider themselves Christians. Never mind that most of our laws have a Judeo-Christian foundation. Never mind that our founding fathers were the children of the enlightenment, which was birthed by the Protestant Reformation.

