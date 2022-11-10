ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Christians Will be a Force at State Capitol Next Session

Liberal media calls it Christian Nationalism. They don’t mean it as a term of endearment. The claim is that Christians getting involved in politics will look to impose a theocracy and force sinners and infidels to live by the rules of faith. Fundamentalist Christian faith. Never mind that most people currently serving in our legislatures consider themselves Christians. Never mind that most of our laws have a Judeo-Christian foundation. Never mind that our founding fathers were the children of the enlightenment, which was birthed by the Protestant Reformation.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Debbie Critchfield announces 2 major members of her new leadership team

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield announced Thursday who would be joining her as part of her leadership team as she heads into the position in 2023. First, Greg Wilson, who currently serves as Chief of Communications Officers at the West Ada School District, will serve as Chief...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A look at the cost of housing in Ada County and why prices have recently increased

Idaho has one of the fastest-growing populations in the United States according to the United States Census Bureau, and this growth has been reflected in our housing market. Homes prices in Boise have been going up dramatically for the past few years, reaching a peak this May when the median price for a home in Ada county topped $600,000. However, with rising interest rates and rising inflation housing prices started to drop in June and kept dropping through the summer.
ADA COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America

Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Idaho movement is unlikely

UMATILLA COUNTY – Morrow County voters have asked their commissioners to explore the Greater Idaho Movement. Such a question has not been placed on the ballot in Umatilla County and Commissioner George Murdock says he supports the sentiment but doesn’t think it will happen because the state of Oregon is embedded in the county.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Respiratory Syncytial Virus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s germ season and one common illness this time of year is RSV and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report. RSV, for most people, is nothing more than just a common cold. A stuffy nose and a cough will stick around for a week and most people will recover.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids

Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
cityofnampa.us

Feedback Sought on Concepts to Improve Midland Blvd Corridor

The City of Nampa invites the community to give input on concepts developed to improve the Midland Boulevard Corridor from Caldwell Boulevard to Greenhurst Road. There are two ways to learn more and provide feedback:. • Attend an in-person open house on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m....
NAMPA, ID

