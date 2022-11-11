Questions About Death of Harvard Student Rodrigo Ventocilla Linger as Autopsy Produces Inconclusive Results

Read full article on original website
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Mass Grave Found With Remains of 25 ‘Human Trafficking’ Victims
Police in northern Malawi have discovered a mass grave of 25 people believed to be Ethiopian migrants. The victims, who authorities said were likely men aged between 25 and 40, were found in the town of Mzimba by a young farmer who was collecting wild honey. “The grave was discovered...
sciencealert.com
Before Being Ritually Sacrificed, This Nazca Child Was Drugged With Psychedelics
Thousands of years ago, a child in Peru was sacrificed as part of an ancient ritual, their head severed at the neck and made into a type of trophy. A new analysis of a single hair plucked from the mummy's skull reveals that the child consumed a psychoactive cactus prior to execution, as part of the ceremony.
natureworldnews.com
Nazca Child in Peru Possibly Forced to Eat Psychoactive Cactus Prior to Execution [Study]
A Nazca child's skeletal remains excavated in Peru by scientists indicate that the youngling was forced to eat a psychoactive cactus prior to his or her execution as part of an ancient ritual. The discovery is according to a new study led by Poland-based researchers, who determined the victim was...
Nazi bombs destroyed a priceless 'sea monster' fossil. Scientists just found its long-lost plaster copies.
More than 70 years ago, during a WWII air raid in the U.K., German bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. Scientists just found long-lost plaster casts of the priceless skeleton.
Gizmodo
Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA Discovered in Ancient South Americans
Scientists investigating the genomes of ancient South Americans have made a surprising discovery: the presence of DNA from Neanderthals and Denisovans, two species of humans that are now extinct. The findings complicate our understanding of ancient South Americans and their ancestries. The research, which interrogated human remains from Brazil, Panama,...
Missing woman’s body discovered in the stomach of 22-foot-long python in Indonesia
A 54-year-old woman in Indonesia was killed and eaten by a massive python
Cocaine found in hair samples from ancient child human sacrifices- Peruvian victims chewed coca leaves, ate psychedelics
In a recent study conducted by archaeologists analyzing naturally mummified bodies in the Yauca Valley, researchers could understand "the first time the psychoactive plants were used on the southern Peruvian coast." Drug testing was conducted using hair from 22 cadavers and four trophy heads. Trophy heads had been decapitated, and their heads were then turned into 'ritualistic objects.' [i]
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with ‘full sentence’
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves...
Warwick University says body found in search for missing academic Tom Marsh
Warwick University has said that a body has been found in the search for missing academic Professor Tom Marsh.Prof Marsh, 60, went missing on September 16 while working at La Silla observatory, which is located on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert in Chile.On Thursday, Warwick University said that a body had been found following an update from local authorities searching for the astronomer.In a Twitter update, police said that the body had been found in the desert around three miles away from the observatory after an “intense search”.🚨 Ante intensa búsqueda de equipo multidisciplinario de Carabineros, #Gope #Coquimbo encontró...
