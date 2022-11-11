Questions About Death of Harvard Student Rodrigo Ventocilla Linger as Autopsy Produces Inconclusive Results

Warwick University has said that a body has been found in the search for missing academic Professor Tom Marsh.Prof Marsh, 60, went missing on September 16 while working at La Silla observatory, which is located on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert in Chile.On Thursday, Warwick University said that a body had been found following an update from local authorities searching for the astronomer.In a Twitter update, police said that the body had been found in the desert around three miles away from the observatory after an “intense search”.🚨 Ante intensa búsqueda de equipo multidisciplinario de Carabineros, #Gope #Coquimbo encontró...

