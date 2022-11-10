Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
How things stand in Europe's top leagues before World Cup
How things stand in Europe's top leagues ahead of the World Cup:. Arsenal looks like the real deal after building a five-point lead atop of the Premier League. Few saw Mikel Arteta’s team as a credible title challenger before the season but 12 wins from 14 games have set a pace that even Manchester City cannot match. Not even Erling Haaland, with 23 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, has been able to fire City to the summit. Still, Pep Guardiola’s reigning champion remains the favourite to retain the trophy and is well-positioned in second place to step in the second half of the campaign. Newcastle has also confounded expectations by rising to third. Further investment in January could lead to a serious push for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter’s early Chelsea reign has hit its first crisis after three straight losses in the league. New owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have already dispensed with one manager in Thomas Tuchel, and the latest results will be a test of their patience. Erik ten Hag survived a torrid start at Manchester United but despite growing optimism on the pitch, he has a Cristiano Ronaldo-shaped problem off it. It is hard to see Ronaldo remaining at Old Trafford beyond January, but there are few clubs that could come up with a financial package to offer him an exit. Liverpool is showing signs of recovery after an unconvincing start and, along with United, is chasing fourth-placed Tottenham. At the other end of the table, Julen Lopetegui needs to make a flying start after taking over at bottom club Wolves.
FOX Sports
Sevilla, Celta among top-tier teams advancing in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Struggling Sevilla goes into the World Cup break on a positive note after beating sixth-tier Velarde 2-0 to advance to the second round of the Copa del Rey on Sunday. Tanguy Nianzou scored in the first half and Rafa Mir found the net in the 90th...
Football rumours: Chelsea touted as next destination for Cristiano Ronaldo
What the papers sayManchester United are considering tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo‘s contract in January after the forward’s interview with Piers Morgan, reports the Telegraph. And the Express says the 37-year-old could end up at Chelsea.The Sun says the Red Devils and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukraine international impressed in the Champions League with three goals in the group stages. The paper adds that United boss Erik ten Hag has been keen on the forward since the Dutchman was in the dugout at Ajax.The Express, which cites Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, says...
FOX Sports
Why Walker Zimmerman is the leader the USMNT needs at World Cup 2022
As a 9-year-old, Zimmerman watched highlights on repeat during the 2002 World Cup. He remembers the United States reaching the quarterfinal match against Germany. His parents threw a World Cup party on their street and kids ran around draped in American flags with their faces painted red, white and blue.
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
FOX Sports
Manchester United responds to explosive Ronaldo comments
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt “betrayed.”. So far, only excerpts have been released and...
SB Nation
On This Day (14 November 1992): Boro and Newcastle legends linked with moves to Sunderland!
In the first half of 1992 there was reason for optimism around Sunderland that the club could have a successful 1992-93 season. Although our league form only picked up briefly following Malcolm Crosby being placed in temporary charge after the sacking of Denis Smith, our FA Cup run gave the players a platform to show off their talents.
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced
The deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is said to be advanced.
FOX Sports
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Bolsters FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Coverage with Addition of Former National Team Stars DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljestan and Melissa Ortiz
Beasley, Conrad, Kljestan and Ortiz Anchor FOX Sports’ On-Site Digital Coverage from Qatar Throughout the Tournament. FOX Sports’ Robust Digital Offerings Include Live Twitter Pre- and Postgame Shows, Daily Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Videos, Exclusive Highlights of Every Goal and Must-See Moment, Instant Video Recaps, Can’t-Miss Interviews and 500+ Editorial Stories on FOXSports.com & the FOX Sports App.
Comments / 0