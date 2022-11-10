Who: #5 Bucknell (15-10, 8-8 PL) at #4 Loyola (10-13, 8-8 PL) When: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. The fourth-seeded Bucknell volleyball team visits fifth-seeded Loyola on Tuesday for the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Patriot League Tournament. It's Bucknell's first appearance in the tournament since 2010 and its 19th Patriot League postseason appearance overall. The Bison also made eight appearances in the East Coast Conference Tournament between 1982 and 1989.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO