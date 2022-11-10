Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Volleyball Visits Loyola for Patriot League Tournament Quarterfinal Tuesday Night
Who: #5 Bucknell (15-10, 8-8 PL) at #4 Loyola (10-13, 8-8 PL) When: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. The fourth-seeded Bucknell volleyball team visits fifth-seeded Loyola on Tuesday for the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Patriot League Tournament. It's Bucknell's first appearance in the tournament since 2010 and its 19th Patriot League postseason appearance overall. The Bison also made eight appearances in the East Coast Conference Tournament between 1982 and 1989.
bucknellbison.com
Football's Bennett Named PL Special Teams Player of the Week and Bison of the Week, Schearer Voted PL Rookie of the Week
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell football team garnered a host of awards on Monday following Saturday's 24-21 overtime win at Georgetown. Junior running back/kick returner Coleman Bennett was named both Patriot League Special Teams Player of the Week and Bison of the Week, and freshman kicker Matt Schearer was voted Patriot League Rookie of the Week.
bucknellbison.com
Men's Basketball Improves to 2-0 With 68-50 Win Over Niagara
LEWISBURG, Pa. - Alex Timmerman recorded his third career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Andre Screen led four Bison in double figures with 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting to pace the Bucknell men's basketball team in a 68-50 victory over Niagara Saturday evening at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison shot 57 percent from the field in a big second half and improved to 2-0 on the season.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Ends Regular Season with Comeback Win Over Navy, 3-2
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – For a third time this season, the Bucknell volleyball team battled back from a 2-0 deficit in sets to force a fifth and came out victorious over Navy for the first time since 2015, snapping a 12-match losing streak in the series. The Bison improved to 15-10 (8-8 PL), securing their highest win total since the 2006 season. Navy moved to 14-11 (11-5 PL).
bucknellbison.com
Football Seals Dramatic Come-from-Behind Overtime Win at Georgetown, 24-21
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Freshman Matt Schearer kicked his third field goal of the day to give Bucknell a 24-21 lead over Georgetown in overtime, and senior Gavin Pringle sealed the win by intercepting Hoyas quarterback Pierce Holley in a dramatic affair at Cooper Field on Saturday. It was a...
bucknellbison.com
Miller, Delp Victorious, but No. 11 Oklahoma State Defeats Bison Grapplers, 30-6
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Darren Miller upset the nation's 10th-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, and Nick Delp picked up a decisive win at 157 pounds to highlight Bucknell's night in a 30-6 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State at Sojka Pavilion. The Cowboys, who defeated No. 14 Lehigh 25-6 in...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC Franklin Says CB Porter Unavailable due to ‘Non-Football Injury’
UNIVERSITY PARK, P.A.— Penn State fans were unpleasantly surprised when Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play against Maryland Saturday. As usual, coach James Franklin didn’t say too much about why Porter didn’t play. In the opening statement of Franklin’s postgame presser, he explained part of it.
Man allegedly storms into school to confront principal while concealing gun
Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband. Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30. Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with...
