Read full article on original website
Related
Swarovski Partners With The Mark Hotel to Create Holiday Wonderland
Swarovski has brought its magic to The Mark Hotel this holiday season by creating a sparkling wonderland. A glittering display of Swarovski decorations inspired by gingerbread, the holiday season’s favorite cookie, has taken over The Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street in Manhattan. The gingerbread facade is made...
EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris
PARIS — Michael Burke won’t be enjoying his office at Louis Vuitton’s Paris, France, headquarters for much longer. In an interview with WWD, the chairman and chief executive officer of the French luxury brand revealed plans to transform Louis Vuitton’s corporate offices into a sprawling complex including the world’s first Louis Vuitton hotel and its largest store worldwide — and that involves giving up his office, with its sweeping vistas of the historic center of Paris.
Comments / 0