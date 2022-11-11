ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto County, TX

mocomotive.com

MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK

On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
WILLIS, TX
KBTX.com

Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect, Deuntae Damon of College Station, was safely taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cw39.com

Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
SPRING, TX
KWTX

Texas teacher charged with assaulting student

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl earlier this month. Jenny Dominguez, 44, is facing charges after witnesses say she was irrational and out of control. According to court documents, Dominguez dragged the student, Fran Saldana, between...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis

On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined...
WILLIS, TX
shenandoahtx.us

SHPD Police Blotter October 30 - November 5

Significant Activity and Calls for Service for October 30- November 5. *This does not reflect all calls for service during this period. *. Narcotics – 1000 block of Research Forest – A traffic stop and subsequent offense led to the arrest of a suspect for possession of marijuana and ecstasy.
SHENANDOAH, TX

