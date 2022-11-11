Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Pet Python Saves Owner From Attempted Robbery
A pet ball python is credited for saving a young woman’s life after two men attempted to steal the animal at gunpoint. Ariel Giron told KPRC 2 in Houston that she was attacked while trying to sell her snake, Chompers, on the southeast side of the city. The Incident...
Police bust suspect stealing wires, cords from generator of SWAT training center in New Caney
A man was arrested Friday morning attempting to steal wires and cords from “several large generators” powering the New Caney police officer SWAT training center, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Cameras were activated and alarms were sounded signaling deputies to respond to the former Keefer Crossing Middle School….
MCSO ARRESTS WANTED FELON IN STOLEN TRUCK
On November 8, 2022, a Willis man went to his deer camp cabin in the Willis area only to find it was broken into and damaged. The thieves broke a window and were able to gain entry. Before they left they took his Ford Ranger pickup, several…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mcso-arrests-wanted-felon-in-stolen-truck/
Wanted man taken into custody at College Station apartments
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department says a wanted man has been taken into custody following a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. The suspect, Deuntae Damon of College Station, was safely taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. at the Southgate Village Apartments on Luther Street near Wellborn Road.
Police: Reports of zip-ties on trash cans have no link to criminal activity
Law enforcement in Bryan-College Station have determined that recent reports of zip-ties being placed on trash cans have no link to criminal activity.
Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
Suspect, wounded by accomplice, sought after fatal Texas home invasion
KATY, Texas — A home invasion suspect, who was fatally shot by one of his victims, may have wounded his masked accomplice who remains at large, according to deputies in Katy, Texas. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Windmoor Drive break-in just before 11:30 p.m.,...
Texas teacher charged with assaulting student
HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Houston school teacher faces assault charges after an incident with a five year old girl earlier this month. Jenny Dominguez, 44, is facing charges after witnesses say she was irrational and out of control. According to court documents, Dominguez dragged the student, Fran Saldana, between...
Precinct 5 deputy resigns amid investigations after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
If evidence is found, the former deputy could potentially face criminal charges with the district attorney's office.
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined...
Passenger shoots driver of the truck he's in while trying to shoot at another driver
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A road rage incident near northwest Houston led to a shooting where one man was injured. Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalaz reported that a road rage incident involving two vehicles started near the Tollway Service Road at Clay Road and ended at the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.
3 drivers arrested on suspicion of DWI after 3-vehicle crash involving HPD vehicle, HFD engine on US 59, police say
HOUSTON – Three drivers were arrested after they were involved in a crash involving a Houston Police vehicle and a Houston Fire truck early Saturday, according to police. It happened on U.S. 59 inbound and Buffalo Speedway at around 1 a.m. Police said a marked patrol unit was driving...
SHPD Police Blotter October 30 - November 5
Significant Activity and Calls for Service for October 30- November 5. *This does not reflect all calls for service during this period. *. Narcotics – 1000 block of Research Forest – A traffic stop and subsequent offense led to the arrest of a suspect for possession of marijuana and ecstasy.
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
Suspect accused of following victim home from bank hid in nearby day care, HPD says
This was not the first jugging case this week. Video from an incident on Monday shows a woman being dragged while she unloaded her groceries after going through an ATM.
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison
A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder.
Texas Attorney Accused of Drugging His Wife to End Her Pregnancy
Imagine the one person you are supposed to be able to trust above all others trying to take the life you made together. That's what happened to a Houston, Texas woman, and the story is hard to believe. Not only is it a horrific crime, but it's also something that...
ATM technician robbed by masked man outside NE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down suspects in two separate crimes at the same location. The most recent case happened on Oct. 25 at the convenience store in the 9400 block of Shady Drive in northeast Houston. An ATM technician was inside working on a machine...
