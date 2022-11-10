ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe

LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
LANSING, IL
abc57.com

Weather conditions believed to be a factor in Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday around 9:17 a.m. on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. Investigations show that the driver, a 50-year-old man from South Bend, was headed east around 1 a.m. at the time...
CASS COUNTY, IN
wgnradio.com

How to prepare your sump pump pipes for winter

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/29/22: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about how to get your sump pump ready for winter. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Beverly J. Moreau

Beverly J. Moreau, 75, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northwest Health - La Porte. Beverly was born on August 2, 1947 in Gary, IN, to Everett and Mary (Bonner) Truett. On September 28, 1968, she married Richard, who preceded her in death on May 29, 2019. Surviving...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

LaPorte County Fires

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. --The call for a fire came in at 11:30 a.m. with dispatch confirming the woodland fire is happening at the 5600 block of East State Road 4, which is still active now with multiple departments on scene all day. Volunteer fire department personnel from various townships have...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

16 hurt from school bus crash in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. – A crash between a school bus and semi left three student-athletes in stable condition Saturday evening, police say. The Warsaw Police Department says the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. Police received calls prior to a tractor-trailer swerving into other lanes and speeding. […]
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Woman Dies Following Collision at Polls

(Michigan City, IN) - An elderly woman has died after hit by a motor vehicle outside a Michigan City polling place on Election Day. The victim was 92 year old Virginia Bobillo. Police said the Michigan City woman was struck by the vehicle in the parking lot of the Michigan...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Thomas H. Ream

Thomas H. Ream, 82, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 4:45 pm in his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Pastor Tim Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Thursday at the funeral chapel.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Local Insider

When it rains, this is the most deadly part of Chicago

I worked at Oak Street as a lifeguard and on rainy days we would have to have a lifeguard stand there to get CFD on scene and tell people to get out of their cars. Fortunately as a firefighter people usually spin out while attempting to slow down so unfortunately it is worse for accidents. But the most dangerous/deadly area of lakeshore drive is between McCormick place and 57th. . . It’s not a race track and for the love of god neither is the Dan Ryan!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy