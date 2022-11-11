Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center, the Medical Humanities Program and the Honors College to provide an MCAT coaching program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2023 and will include two to three full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.

6 HOURS AGO