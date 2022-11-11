ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Today for Multicultural Graduation Ceremony

Congratulations graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation reception from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. There will be a reception in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery at 7 p.m., followed by a ceremony in the Union Theater starting at 8 p.m. (date and time subject to change).
Campus Leaders Celebrate Faculty Earning 'Inclusive and Supportive Learning' Credential

Leaders from across campus recently celebrated multiple U of A faculty members for completing the Association of Colleges and University Educator's (ACUE) micro-credential "Creating an Inclusive and Supportive Learning Environment" this fall. Faculty from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering and the Sam M. Walton...
Libraries to Offer More Resources Than Ever After Renovation

Phase II of the Mullins Library renovation project will commence in January 2023. Levels 1 and 2 will be updated to include a café and robust technology offerings. Special Collections will gain an additional 3,000 square feet of space for storing materials on site, and some collections in circulation will be moved to more prominent locations.
MCAT Coaching and Tutoring Program Now Accepting Participants

Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center, the Medical Humanities Program and the Honors College to provide an MCAT coaching program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2023 and will include two to three full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.
Discussion of Muhammad: Successor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham

The Muslim Students Association invites all students at the U of A to attend our event discussing Islam in relation to its Abrahamic peers. This event, "Muhammad: Sucessor of Jesus, Brother of Moses, and Son of Abraham," will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Hillside Auditorium room 206, and will be followed by free dinner from Tangiers.
