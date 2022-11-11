ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallsville, MO

Columbia Missourian

Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final

Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss

Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final

Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
BOONVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Macon's ace commits to UCM

Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood

MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fading fantasies

Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge offense stifled in season-ending loss to De Smet

After the final whistle Friday, Rock Bridge Stadium fell eerily silent for the first time all season as fans witnessed the Bruins’ first and final home loss of the season. Rock Bridge lost 44-21 to De Smet, who captured the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 title for the third time in four years. The Spartans will host Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 semifinals next Friday in St. Louis.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started

Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU men's hoops faces quick turnaround against Lindenwood

Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to improve their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Gomillion, MU men's basketball limit Dingle in win over Penn

With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Carter leads MU men's basketball past Penn

Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther

The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top

Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Rollover crash badly injures northeast Missouri woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Friday night in a rollover crash in Monroe County. It happened at 9:05 p.m. on Highway 15, four miles south of Shelbina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by Jean Jewell, 54, of Shelbina, was...
MONROE COUNTY, MO

