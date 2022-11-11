Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Hair makes history as Blair Oaks beats Borgia for district championship
WARDSVILLE — From the opening drive, it was all but over. Top-seeded Blair Oaks dominated third-seeded St. Francis Borgia on both sides of the ball in a 54-14 win in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final Friday in Wardsville.
Columbia Missourian
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Columbia Missourian
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri
Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri. Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim 46-42...
Columbia Missourian
Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final
Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
ktvo.com
Macon's ace commits to UCM
Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood
MIZZOU ARENA — For the third straight game, Missouri men's basketball reached the 20-assist mark in the in its 82-53 victory over Lindenwood (1-2) on Sunday at home. The Tigers improved to 3-0 after playing their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Lions. After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown...
Columbia Missourian
Fading fantasies
Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge offense stifled in season-ending loss to De Smet
After the final whistle Friday, Rock Bridge Stadium fell eerily silent for the first time all season as fans witnessed the Bruins’ first and final home loss of the season. Rock Bridge lost 44-21 to De Smet, who captured the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 title for the third time in four years. The Spartans will host Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 semifinals next Friday in St. Louis.
Columbia Missourian
'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started
Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops faces quick turnaround against Lindenwood
Missouri men’s basketball has just 48 hours to rest and recover after its 92-85 win over Penn on Friday. The Tigers welcome their third opponent to Mizzou Arena, looking to improve their record to 3-0 when they face Lindenwood. The game tips off at 5 p.m. Sunday and can...
Columbia Missourian
Gomillion, MU men's basketball limit Dingle in win over Penn
With under five minutes to go in the second half, Tre Gomillion held his hand up and calmed the Tigers down before gliding past Penn’s Jordan Dingle, drawing a couple of Penn defenders and earning a trip to the free-throw line. He later added a layup to extend Missouri’s lead to 80-71, and Penn took a timeout after Dingle missed a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Columbia Missourian
Carter leads MU men's basketball past Penn
Behind an efficient 45.7% 3-point shooting performance, Missouri men's basketball came away with a 92-85 victory over Penn on Friday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the young season and 9-0 all-time against Ivy League schools. Missouri also reached the 90-point mark for a second consecutive game.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther
The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
Columbia Missourian
‘The wheels fell off’: Missouri overwhelmed on Rocky Top
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It wasn’t long ago Missouri and Tennessee competed against one another in the middle of the SEC East standings. The Tigers won back-to-back games by an identical 50-17 scoreline in both 2017 and 2018. Since then, the Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) have slowly closed the gap...
Columbia Missourian
Blue Ridge Road closed off as Columbia police starts death investigation
The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads is currently closed.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri football no match for Tennessee on Rocky Top
Missouri football, after a devastating loss to Kentucky, travelled to Knoxville, Tenn. to face the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday. Despite a strong showing in the first half and keeping the score within one possession in the second half, Tennessee's offense got the better of Missouri's defense and ultimately were defeated 66-24. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook rushed for 106 yards, and the Missouri offense as a unit contributed 389 yards. Tennessee's high powered offense behind quarterback Hendon Hooker tallied 724 yards of total offense.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
ktvo.com
Rollover crash badly injures northeast Missouri woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Friday night in a rollover crash in Monroe County. It happened at 9:05 p.m. on Highway 15, four miles south of Shelbina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by Jean Jewell, 54, of Shelbina, was...
Comments / 0