Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
mprnews.org
Latino community leaders gather in Minneapolis for LíderCon conference
Latino community leaders are gathering in Minneapolis for the LíderCon conference Thursday and Friday. This is the second time LatinoLEAD has held the conference, and its first in-person LíderCon due to the pandemic. Professionals from many different fields united together at the community-led conference to empower and learn...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Minnesota Daily
City works with community on permanent memorial at George Floyd Square
Minneapolis hosted a second open house in October at Phelps Park to discuss a project with community members that would re-envision the memorial for George Floyd, or George Perry Floyd Square. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Shortly after his murder, community members...
Channel 3000
Major Dawanna Witt on making history as sheriff: “This is my purpose”
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time since her historic election win, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County. She made history on Tuesday to be elected as the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office.
North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project
Entrepreneur Jesse Ross plans on opening a hub for Black, Brown, Indigenous, and women-owned businesses in North Minneapolis. The post North Minneapolis Entrepreneur Jesse Ross Launches Wealth Re-Distribution Project appeared first on NewsOne.
5 takeaways from the Gophers' win over Northwestern
The race in the Big Ten West is a battle between four teams.
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
Minnesota Daily
Narwhals, Native American Heritage Month events, 150-year anniversary at Bell
The Bell Museum premiered a new exhibit, “Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend,” in October in addition to celebrating its 150-year anniversary. The Bell Museum was founded by the Minnesota Legislature and put in trust to the University of Minnesota in 1872 as the Minnesota State Natural History Museum and has been housed in its current location on Larpenteur Avenue near the St. Paul Campus since 2018.
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
mprnews.org
Newly-elected Brooklyn Center mayor says residents should expect change
Voters in Brooklyn Center elected April Graves as their next mayor, rejecting current Mayor Mike Elliott's bid for re-election. April Graves won with 54 percent of the vote against incumbent mayor Mike Elliot's 46 percent. Graves has been with the Brooklyn Center city council for eight years. Elliott took office...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Minnesota Daily
No. 1 Gophers, No. 8 Penn State split series
Coming off of a weekend where the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions nearly swept then No.1 Michigan, they put up a valiant effort against another top-ranked team, this time in Minneapolis at Mariucci Arena against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Sarlo turns the tide in upset victory. Momentarily after the...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Who could the Lynx be eyeing in the 2023 WNBA Draft?
The Lynx have a variety of options with the second overall pick.
fox9.com
Mary Moriarty wants to be a different kind of prosecutor for Hennepin County — how will her impact be judged?
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In her campaign to be the next Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty often emphasized her plan to use a "data-driven" approach as a prosecutor. She turned to that theme in an interview after she was declared the winner and again the next day on the FOX 9 morning news.
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Hennepin County sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plans for the office
The Strib’s David Chanen looks at Hennepin County Sheriff-elect Dawanna Witt’s plan for the office. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges has an analysis of how conservative school board candidates did in Tuesday’s election. At MPR, Bill Enderson says to expect a cold weekend ahead. In a...
wheelherald.com
Taylor, Laura & Tara
REAL ESTATE IS A GREAT WEALTH BUILDING TOOL New On Broadway Avenue you will see the Edina Realty Sign. Laura Deslauriers (Agent), Taylor Onken (Agent) and Tara Onken (Managing Broker) have opened the doors for easier access to themselves and their services for SW Minnesota. Laura owns the building at 2551 Broadway and until recently was under the ReMax umbrella and worked with Kathy Engler, whom…
Freshmen trio leads Gophers to 2-0 start
Jaden Henley, Pharell Payne and Josh Ola-Joseph played well in the win.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Northwestern win
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "I want to give Northwestern credit as they're a really good football team. Like I said, you guys look at just the record. I told our team earlier in the week, you'd better take that 1-8 and flip it to 8-1, because that type of team they are. I have a lot of respect for Coach Fitzgerald, who he is and the type of culture. His players never quit, and it's almost like two people looking in the mirror with how hard they play.
