Minneapolis, MN

mprnews.org

Latino community leaders gather in Minneapolis for LíderCon conference

Latino community leaders are gathering in Minneapolis for the LíderCon conference Thursday and Friday. This is the second time LatinoLEAD has held the conference, and its first in-person LíderCon due to the pandemic. Professionals from many different fields united together at the community-led conference to empower and learn...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Minnesota Daily

City works with community on permanent memorial at George Floyd Square

Minneapolis hosted a second open house in October at Phelps Park to discuss a project with community members that would re-envision the memorial for George Floyd, or George Perry Floyd Square. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Shortly after his murder, community members...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Narwhals, Native American Heritage Month events, 150-year anniversary at Bell

The Bell Museum premiered a new exhibit, “Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend,” in October in addition to celebrating its 150-year anniversary. The Bell Museum was founded by the Minnesota Legislature and put in trust to the University of Minnesota in 1872 as the Minnesota State Natural History Museum and has been housed in its current location on Larpenteur Avenue near the St. Paul Campus since 2018.
SAINT PAUL, MN
police1.com

One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

No. 1 Gophers, No. 8 Penn State split series

Coming off of a weekend where the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions nearly swept then No.1 Michigan, they put up a valiant effort against another top-ranked team, this time in Minneapolis at Mariucci Arena against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Sarlo turns the tide in upset victory. Momentarily after the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
wheelherald.com

Taylor, Laura & Tara

REAL ESTATE IS A GREAT WEALTH BUILDING TOOL New On Broadway Avenue you will see the Edina Realty Sign. Laura Deslauriers (Agent), Taylor Onken (Agent) and Tara Onken (Managing Broker) have opened the doors for easier access to themselves and their services for SW Minnesota. Laura owns the building at 2551 Broadway and until recently was under the ReMax umbrella and worked with Kathy Engler, whom…
EDINA, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Northwestern win

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. "I want to give Northwestern credit as they're a really good football team. Like I said, you guys look at just the record. I told our team earlier in the week, you'd better take that 1-8 and flip it to 8-1, because that type of team they are. I have a lot of respect for Coach Fitzgerald, who he is and the type of culture. His players never quit, and it's almost like two people looking in the mirror with how hard they play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

