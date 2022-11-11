Read full article on original website
thedailytexan.com
Texas men’s, women’s cross country teams finish second in NCAA Regional Championships
Texas men’s and women’s cross country teams secured automatic bids to the NCAA Championships after both finished second in the NCAA South Central Regionals on Friday in College Station. Arkansas swept the region, finishing ahead of both the men’s and women’s teams. Led by a second-place...
thedailytexan.com
Texas’ offense falls flat, held scoreless in first half as TCU leaves Austin victorious
Despite scoring all 10 of its points in the second half Saturday, No. 18 Texas couldn’t grasp victory, or even win the second half, against No. 4 TCU. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team has developed a propensity for struggling in the second half of games, but Saturday’s 10-17 loss to the Horned Frogs in front of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium’s second largest crowd ever featured little to cheer for throughout the entire game. The offense was completely shut out in the first half.
thedailytexan.com
Texas’ offense can’t find rhythm, falls 10-17 to unbeaten TCU
Facing a fourth down with a 3-17 deficit, redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers forced a throw to a covered sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders into the end zone. The pass fell incomplete, effectively ending No. 18 Texas’ hopes of victory against No. 4 TCU. While junior defensive back...
Ten Seniors Lead the Roster of Atlantic Wrestlers
(Atlantic) Iowa High School Wrestling Teams’ official first day of practice starts today. Ten seniors and around 15 underclassmen report this season to Atlantic Head Coach Tim Duff and his staff. Coach Duff starts his 18th year as the head coach. Over the past 17-seasons under his direction, the...
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas Lutheran
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team had four players score in double figures en route to a 91-63 win over Texas Lutheran in the season opener at the Mabee Complex on Friday evening.
Lake Travis beats Laredo United 3-0, punches ticket to Region IV-6A Texas volleyball championship
The Cavaliers swept Laredo United to open the UIL's Region IV-6A volleyball tournament with a victory in straight sets, as Lake Travis punched its tickets to the regional championship match in the Class 6A Texas high school volleyball playoffs
Texas Longhorns Big Visit Weekend Thread
The Texas Longhorns are hosting more than 25 combined 5-star and 4-star prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes today for the showdown with No. 4 TCU. Many of the Longhorns commitments in the No. 6 ranked recruiting class will be on hand, including Arch Manning, Johntay Cook II and Malik Muhammad.
