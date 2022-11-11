Despite scoring all 10 of its points in the second half Saturday, No. 18 Texas couldn’t grasp victory, or even win the second half, against No. 4 TCU. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team has developed a propensity for struggling in the second half of games, but Saturday’s 10-17 loss to the Horned Frogs in front of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium’s second largest crowd ever featured little to cheer for throughout the entire game. The offense was completely shut out in the first half.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO