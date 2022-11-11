ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas soccer sends Texas A&M home, advances in NCAA Tournament

On a chilly Friday night in Austin, Texas, soccer fought tooth and nail in front of 1,645 supporters against storied rival Texas A&M. The Longhorns prevailed in a hard-fought match, winning 3-1 to move onto the second round. No love was lost between the two teams. Despite many of the...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas’ offense falls flat, held scoreless in first half as TCU leaves Austin victorious

Despite scoring all 10 of its points in the second half Saturday, No. 18 Texas couldn’t grasp victory, or even win the second half, against No. 4 TCU. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team has developed a propensity for struggling in the second half of games, but Saturday’s 10-17 loss to the Horned Frogs in front of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium’s second largest crowd ever featured little to cheer for throughout the entire game. The offense was completely shut out in the first half.
