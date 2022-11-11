Read full article on original website
Hamilton County secures location for women’s shelter and recovery center
City officials have been working for four years to secure a location so they can service victims in their community.
readthereporter.com
Next Mental Health First Aid training set for Nov. 15
Invest Hamilton County, in partnership with OneZone, Noblesville, and Westfield Chambers of Commerce, will hold its next quarterly Mental Health First Aid training focused on employers throughout Hamilton County. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Hamilton County Community Foundation –...
Current Publishing
Nonprofit rehab center awarded $1 million grant
After a swimming accident, Chris Leeuw relearned how to walk, move his arms and become independent again through physical rehabilitation. Once recovered, Leeuw dedicated his life to creating his nonprofit, long-term physical rehabilitation center, NeuroHope. Located at 6002 Sunnyside Rd. in Lawrence, NeuroHope will soon expand its facility thanks to...
Noblesville veteran calls for accountability, transparency over missing benefits
A Noblesville veteran is calling for accountability and transparency after a lawsuit revealed hundreds of Hamilton County veterans are missing thousands of dollars in benefits.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes three new fire fighters
The Westfield Fire Departments invites the community to welcome three new fire fighters to the city: Ethan Griffith, Colton “Cole” Howard, and Daniel Lambert. Griffith was born and raised in Gas City, Ind., and dreamed of becoming a firefighter as his father served as a volunteer firefighter for Mill Township Fire Department. He is happily married to his wife, Tiffany, and they have a 10-year-old son named Finn who loves to play with the family dog, RiverLea. Griffith enjoys staying in shape and being outdoors and that he is truly excited to have the opportunity to serve Westfield Fire and can’t wait to see what the future holds.
readthereporter.com
NHS Leo Club fills backpacks for the homeless
This past week, the Noblesville Lions Leo Club at Noblesville High School gathered items for the homeless again this year. The Leo Club filled 45 backpacks with toiletries, socks, gloves, hats, blankets, and other items. The backpacks will be passed out to the homeless in Indianapolis. Lion John Smith is the Leo Club Sponsor.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Fire Chief David Haboush promotes Kent Anderson to Engineer
Congratulations to Kent Anderson of the Carmel Fire Department (CFD) on his promotion to Engineer. Anderson has been with CFD for eight years, and the last five he’s been running out of Station 345. His new assignment is driving Ladder 345 on C crew. His wife Kenzie and crew were on station as he received his new badge from Fire Chief Haboush. This promotion was prompted due to a retirement.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective workstations. Among the group of men working is...
WISH-TV
Multiple COVID-19 infections linked to organ failure
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in Nature Medicine, patients infected with the coronavirus two or three times have a greater risk of organ damage compared to patients who were only infected once. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis looked at electronic...
WNDU
Indiana Leaders mourn the death of Rex Early
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple Indiana leaders are morning the passing of former Indiana Republican chairman, Rex Early. Early made a campaign for state governor, and was an at large delegate for former President Donald Trump. Current Indiana Republican Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement on his passing:. “Rex...
WANE-TV
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville Police collect sweet treats for soldiers
A total of 963.5 pounds of candy was collected by Noblesville Police Department to be sent to soldiers in the U.S. military. Officer Ben Lugar (above right) organized the candy drive in conjunction with Saint Matthew Catholic School in Indianapolis. The candy will be put into homemade stockings and sent to active military members, along with handwritten cards from kids. This is approximately only half of all candy raised, but the Noblesville Police Department alone brought nearly half a ton of candy. Officer Lugar is shown here with K-9 Officer Luna.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a […]
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana schools receive Purple Star designation
The Indiana Department of Education has named 20 new Purple Star schools. The designation, which is valid for three years, is awarded to schools for their commitment to current and retired military service members. To earn the designation, the IDOE says schools must meet certain criteria, such as a designated...
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
Ground broken on development to address homelessness in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House broke ground Thursday on a new development addressing the ongoing issue of homelessness in Indianapolis. The organization said permanent housing is a key part of the solution to get more unhoused Hoosiers off the street. "Taking the most vulnerable and solving that housing crisis is...
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
Lawsuit: Benefits lost for hundreds of Hamilton County veterans
Hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County have lost benefits they were entitled to, according to a lawsuit filed on October 26.
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
